    PHOTOS: Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty looks 'WOW' in her latest Instagram post

    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 6:01 PM IST

    Prominent Bengali star and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha member from Jadavpur, Mimi Chakraborty, who recently resigned to West Bengal chief minister and party chairperson Mamata Banerjee, shared some beautiful pictures on her social media pages.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mimi Chakraborty, an actor and MP, has volunteered to stand down and submitted her resignation to West Bengal president Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee, but it has yet to be accepted.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Jadavpur MP claims to have disputes with the local Trinamool leadership. She stated that the Chief Minister informed her that she would address the concerns.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "I don't understand the nitty-gritty of politics. When I reached out to people, I think it might not have gone down well with a lot of people or may be some of them," the actor MP added.

    She is a well-known film star in Bengal and was elected from Jadavpur in 2019 on a Trinamool Congress ticket.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She had beaten two political heavyweights: Anupam Hazra of the BJP and Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya of the CPM.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "I won't say I regret coming into politics. It has given me a lot... My agenda is not to embarrass my party but I will not compromise with my mental peace," she said, adding that she can't reveal the problems she was facing. "I don't want to remain in politics. Everyone's life is not aligned with politics," she further added. 

    Ms Chakraborty's action comes as another actress MP from Bengal, Nusrat Jahan, is under criticism for her silence on sexual harassment claims against Trinamool politicians in Sandeshkhali.

