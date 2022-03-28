Oscars 2022 full list of winners: Billie Eilish to Troy Kotsur; pictures from the event

Jessica Chastain and Will Smith win their first Oscars, CODA is Best Picture

It's an exciting time to be a Hollywood fan, since Tinseltown's favourite night, the Oscars 2022, is about to begin! The 94th Academy Awards are presently being hosted in Hollywood, Los Angeles, in the renowned Dolby Theatre, with the triple threat trio of Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes hosting the coveted award ceremony. Oscar contenders hold their breath after stunning red carpet appearances, as many are on their way to perhaps receiving their first Academy Award.



Jessica Chastain, winner of the Oscar for Actress in a Leading Role for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, in the Photo Room during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard" during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

oscars 2022

The cast and producers of Coda" accept the award for Best Picture for "CODA" during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Canadian Production Designer Patrice Vermette and Hungarian-American Set Decorator Zsuzsanna Sipos, in the Photo Room during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS in the Photo Room during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Riz Ahmed and Aneil Karia in the Photo Room during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Jane Campion, winner of the Oscar for Directing for The Power of the Dog, in the Photo Room during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood

British costume designer Jenny Beavan (C), winner of the Oscar for Best Costume Designer for Cruella, with US costume designer Ruth E. Carter (L) and Lupita Nyong'o (R) in the Photo Room during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

Daniel Kaluuya, Ariana DeBose and H.E.R in the Photo Room during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Mark Mangini, Ron Bartlett and Mac Ruth, winners of the Oscar for Best Sound for "Dune" in the Photo Room during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Troy Kotsur, winner of the Actor in a Supporting Role award for CODA and presenter Youn Yuh-jung in the Photo Room during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.