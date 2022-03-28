Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oscars 2022 full list of winners: Billie Eilish to Troy Kotsur; pictures from the event

    First Published Mar 28, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

    Jessica Chastain and Will Smith win their first Oscars, CODA is Best Picture

    It's an exciting time to be a Hollywood fan, since Tinseltown's favourite night, the Oscars 2022, is about to begin! The 94th Academy Awards are presently being hosted in Hollywood, Los Angeles, in the renowned Dolby Theatre, with the triple threat trio of Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes hosting the coveted award ceremony. Oscar contenders hold their breath after stunning red carpet appearances, as many are on their way to perhaps receiving their first Academy Award. 
     

    Jessica Chastain, winner of the Oscar for Actress in a Leading Role for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, in the Photo Room during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

    Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard" during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. 

    oscars 2022

    The cast and producers of Coda" accept the award for Best Picture for "CODA" during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

    Canadian Production Designer Patrice Vermette and Hungarian-American Set Decorator Zsuzsanna Sipos, in the Photo Room during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. 

    Billie Eilish and FINNEAS in the Photo Room during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

    Riz Ahmed and Aneil Karia in the Photo Room during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

    Jane Campion, winner of the Oscar for Directing for The Power of the Dog, in the Photo Room during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood

    British costume designer Jenny Beavan (C), winner of the Oscar for Best Costume Designer for Cruella, with US costume designer Ruth E. Carter (L) and Lupita Nyong'o (R) in the Photo Room during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. 

    Daniel Kaluuya, Ariana DeBose and H.E.R in the Photo Room during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

    Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Mark Mangini, Ron Bartlett and Mac Ruth, winners of the Oscar for Best Sound for "Dune" in the Photo Room during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

    Troy Kotsur, winner of the Actor in a Supporting Role award for CODA and presenter Youn Yuh-jung in the Photo Room during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. 

    Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi accepts the award for Best International Feature Film for "Drive My Car" during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Academy Awards Oscars 2022 Bollywood reacts to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock Neetu Kapoor Varun Dhawan post comments drb

    Oscars 2022: Bollywood reacts to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock; Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan post comments

    Actress assault case Dileep appears before Kerala crime branch drb

    Actress assault case: Dileep appears before crime branch

    Hollywood Oscars 2022 The Academy reacts to Will Smith Chris Rock altercation drb

    Oscars 2022: The Academy reacts to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

    Oscars 2022 After Dune wins the Best Visual Effects category here is how Namit Malhotra plans to celebrate his 7th Academy Award drb

    Oscars 2022: Here’s how Namit Malhotra plans to celebrate his 7th Academy Award

    Oscars 2022 Winners List: Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur win Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor RBA

    Oscars 2022 Winners List: CODA wins Best Film, Dune talks home six awards

    Recent Stories

    Real reason why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars; read this RBA

    Real reason why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars; read this

    TMC BJP leaders exchange blow in West Bengal Assembly 5 BJP leaders suspended gcw

    TMC, BJP leaders exchange blow in West Bengal Assembly; 5 BJP leaders suspended

    Karnataka CET for professional courses to be held on June 16 and 18-dnm

    Karnataka CET for professional courses to be held on June 16 and 18

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals DC sweats over Mitchell Marsh availability after hip injury forces him to miss Pakistan ODIs-ayh

    IPL 2022: DC sweats over Marsh's availability after hip injury forces him to miss Pakistan ODIs

    Qatar World Cup 2022 Portugal's Ronaldo welcomes 'King' Pepe back for North Macedonia showdown snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Portugal's Ronaldo welcomes 'King' Pepe back for North Macedonia showdown

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers - ycb

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers

    Video Icon
    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Video Icon
    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya - ycb

    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya

    Video Icon
    Bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh several dead, injured - ycb

    Wedding turns tragic in Andhra Pradesh as bus falls into 50-feet pit killing 7, injuring 45

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals DC-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pant, Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals

    Video Icon