Oops Moment alert: Lady Gaga suffered wardrobe malfunction; actress flashes her underwear

Singer and actress Lady Gaga suffered a wardrobe malfunction at 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' to promote her movie, 'House Of Gucci'.

Hollywood actress Lady Gaga is currently seen promoting her latest film 'House Of Gucci'. In the film, she is playing the role of Patrizia Reggiani, who had fashion heir Maurizio Gucci assassinated in the 1990s. Actor Adam Driver plays the role of Maurizio Gucci.

Lady Gaga has recently revealed she had some animal inspiration for her murderous turn as a jilted ex-wife in House of Gucci. We all know Lady Gaga is one of the most stylish personalities in the world and it has been proven many a time on the red carpet. Remember Met Gala in 2019 where she donned a hot pink Brandon Maxwell gown.

Recently, she was seen in New York at 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' in a sexy black high-slit dress with a bold midriff cutout and flowing train.

She slipped on a slick pair of metallic Gianvito Rossi pumps that matched her outfit. According to Meaww.com, Lady Gaga accidentally flashed her nude undergarments while walking towards her car and posing for shutterbugs. Also Read: (Photos) Lady Gaga poses 'NAKED', flaunting her amazing body tattoos; take a look

The 35-year-old singer has an oops moment when her black dress with a high slit got caught in the wind as she left the NBC Studios in New York City.