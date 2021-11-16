  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oops Moment alert: Lady Gaga suffered wardrobe malfunction; actress flashes her underwear

    First Published Nov 16, 2021, 11:00 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Singer and actress Lady Gaga suffered a wardrobe malfunction at 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' to promote her movie, 'House Of Gucci'. 

    Oops Moment alert: Lady Gaga suffered wardrobe malfunction; actress flashes her underwear RCB

    Hollywood actress Lady Gaga is currently seen promoting her latest film  'House Of Gucci'. In the film, she is playing the role of Patrizia Reggiani, who had fashion heir Maurizio Gucci assassinated in the 1990s. Actor Adam Driver plays the role of Maurizio Gucci.

    Oops Moment alert: Lady Gaga suffered wardrobe malfunction; actress flashes her underwear RCB

    Lady Gaga has recently revealed she had some animal inspiration for her murderous turn as a jilted ex-wife in House of Gucci. We all know Lady Gaga is one of the most stylish personalities in the world and it has been proven many a time on the red carpet. Remember Met Gala in 2019 where she donned a hot pink Brandon Maxwell gown.

    Oops Moment alert: Lady Gaga suffered wardrobe malfunction; actress flashes her underwear RCB

    Recently, she was seen in New York at 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' in a sexy black high-slit dress with a bold midriff cutout and flowing train.

    Oops Moment alert: Lady Gaga suffered wardrobe malfunction; actress flashes her underwear RCB

    She slipped on a slick pair of metallic Gianvito Rossi pumps that matched her outfit. According to Meaww.com, Lady Gaga accidentally flashed her nude undergarments while walking towards her car and posing for shutterbugs. Also Read: (Photos) Lady Gaga poses 'NAKED', flaunting her amazing body tattoos; take a look

    Oops Moment alert: Lady Gaga suffered wardrobe malfunction; actress flashes her underwear RCB

    The 35-year-old singer has an oops moment when her black dress with a high slit got caught in the wind as she left the NBC Studios in New York City. 

    Oops Moment alert: Lady Gaga suffered wardrobe malfunction; actress flashes her underwear RCB

    It was the dress fault or the wind; the cameras captured the actress holding her high-slit and going towards her car. However, Lady Gaga met with a gust of wind, which made her dress blow up, exposing her lingerie.  
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Kangana Ranaut take a dig at Mahatma Gandhi? Padma Shri awardee's latest statements will blow your mind RCB

    Did Kangana Ranaut take a dig at Mahatma Gandhi? Padma Shri awardee's latest statements will blow your mind

    Katrina Kaif wedding details: Actress all set to be called Mrs Vicky Kaushal in front of 125 guests RCB

    Katrina Kaif wedding details: Actress all set to be called Mrs Vicky Kaushal in front of 125 guests

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu beats Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi; gets Rs 1.5 crore to be part of Allu Arjun's Pushpa RCB

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu beats Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi; gets Rs 1.5 crore to be part of Allu Arjun's Pushpa

    Sara Ali Khan gym look to Nora Fatehi desi avatar have a look at what the stars were doing in the city drb

    Sara Ali Khan’s gym look to Nora Fatehi’s desi avatar, have a look at what the stars were doing in the city

    Nora Fatehi's latest lehenga worth Rs 1.39 lakh; girls you must check this out RCB

    Nora Fatehi's latest lehenga worth Rs 1.39 lakh; girls you must check this out

    Recent Stories

    Nora Fatehi had next to death experience while shooting for Kusu Kusu song, check it out SCJ

    Nora Fatehi had next to death experience while shooting for Kusu Kusu song, check it out

    Did Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal visit new home to supervise decor? Report

    Did Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal visit new home to supervise decor? Report

    Want to have Disha Patani as 'Girlfriend'? Her latest Instagram reels could change your mind (Watch) RCB

    Want to have Disha Patani as 'Girlfriend'? Her latest Instagram reels could change your mind (Watch)

    Centre allows meal, newspaper services on all domestic flights without restriction on duration-dnm

    Centre allows meal, newspaper services on all domestic flights without restriction on duration

    Jai Bhim actor Suriya films that made him Mr Perfectionist of South Cinema-ycb

    Jai Bhim actor Suriya’s films that made him ‘Mr Perfectionist’ of South Cinema

    Recent Videos

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Video Icon
    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon
    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif love saga here is how they fell in love drb

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s love saga; here is how they fell in love

    Video Icon