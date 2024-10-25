Corinna Kopf quits OnlyFans! Here's how much she earned in 3 years

OnlyFans star Corinna Kopf announced her departure from the platform after reportedly earning Rs 563 crores in three years. She revealed her impressive earnings during a Twitch stream, detailing monthly figures ranging from Rs 5.75 crore to Rs 198.7 crore.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 5:05 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 5:07 PM IST

“No more link in bio…,” posted OnlyFans star Corinna Kopf on X (formerly known as Twitter) after removing the link to her OnlyFans account. Kopf earned Rs 563 crores in three years by sharing her films and images on the London-based content subscription site, yet her enigmatic remark suggested that she was retiring from the platform.

In a recent Twitch stream, the 28-year-old startled both her followers and friends by disclosing her OnlyFans profits. After posting her profile, she earned little over Rs 8.41 crore in only 48 hours.

article_image2

She also displayed her June 2021–February 2022 monthly statements. In June, she made the most money (Rs 198.7 crore), while in February, she made the least (Rs 5.75 crore). In 2011, Kopf began using social media with X. After that, she switched to other websites like YouTube and Instagram.

article_image3

She used to create YouTube videos of herself hanging out with friends, showcasing her wardrobe purchases, doing tours of her house and apartment, and more before joining OnlyFans. Since 2020, Kopf, who joined YouTube in 2016, has not uploaded anything.

Although she took down the link to her OnlyFans account, "Wannabe streamer" is still listed in her X bio. Kopf will continue to be reachable by fans on other social media sites. She has more than one million YouTube subscribers, three million X subscribers, and more than 6.5 million Instagram followers.

article_image4

Kopf originally became well-known on YouTube as a member of David Dobrik's Vlog Squad, according to a Business Insider story. She also dated Logan Paul, a wrestler and social media celebrity. Her recent claim that Adin Ross is more adept in bed than Logan Paul caused her to become embroiled in controversy.

