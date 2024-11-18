Chahat to Vivian: Bigg Boss 18 contestants' educational background

Entertainment
Karanvir Bohra completed his schooling from Delhi Public School and graduated from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce.
The popular Vivian Dsena pursued his education in Madhya Pradesh State Level Engineering.
Chahatt Pandey, with a strong fan following in Bigg Boss 18, holds a BCA degree.
Avinash Sachdev studied in Raipur and graduated from Chhattisgarh University.
'Pandya Store' fame Alice Kaushik is a graduate of Delhi University.
Eisha Singh discontinued her studies to pursue acting after completing her schooling in Bhopal.
Digvijay Singh Rathi holds a degree in Computer Applications from a college in Chandigarh.
Kashish Kapoor completed her schooling in Purnia, Bihar, and pursued her bachelor's degree from Amity University.