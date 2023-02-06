Nora Fatehi Super-SEXY photos, video: Actress turns 31, shares hot post in backless satin gown- WATCH

Nora Fatehi Birthday: Check out some bold pictures of the 'dancing queen of Bollywood'; these glamorous photos have taken the internet by storm

Nora Fatehi has made a reputation for herself not just in Bollywood, but also globally, thanks to her exceptional dancing abilities.

Nora Fatehi has made a name for herself in the film business in recent years. Let's look at some intriguing facts about the diva on her 31st birthday. (WATCH VIDEO)

Nora was born in Morocco and raised in Canada, yet she believes herself to be an Indian at heart. She made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans,' and she has also appeared in regional language films.

Nora appeared in the Telugu film 'Temper' in a dance routine. Nora also competed as a participant in the 9th season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss.' Still, she is most known for her remarkable dancing abilities in famous songs such as 'Dilbar dilbar,' 'Kamariya,' and 'Garmi,' among others.

Nora Fatehi now drawing attention with her latest thigh-high slit outfit, but it's her s*xy back that has the tails wagging. Scroll down to find out why netizens aren't satisfied with her appearance.

Nora's personal life has been in shambles. She is a 'witness' in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case and is cooperating with authorities. She recently criticised a defamation suit filed against her colleague Jacqueline Fernandez.

In a recent video, Nora Fatehi can be seen relaxing on the beach. She wore a backless lime green satin gown with a thigh-high slit. She accessorised her outfit with silver hoops and strolled barefoot while posing sensuously for the camera.

Nora Fatehi emanated Goddess energy in a black gown richly adorned with gold filigree. A crown-like head adornment completes the gorgeous appearance.

Nora Fatehi looks stunning in an all-white suit, striking different postures while displaying her gown with a high slit and a feathery cape.

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi looked gorgeous in her white attire, adorned with various sizes of pearls.