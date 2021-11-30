  • Facebook
    Nora Fatehi's Indian look to Taimur Ali Khan being spotted with Kareena Kapoor Khan, check photos

    Nora Fatehi's Indian look to Taimur Ali Khan being spotted with Kareena Kapoor Khan, take a look at the favourite photos of your celebrities right here.

    Do you know to create fashion in both Indian and western attires? Well, Bollywood's leading actress and dancer Nora Fatehi knows to steal hearts. The diva from the tinsel town is known for her famous Bollywood item numbers. She is beautiful on and off-screen. She knows to carry out every outfit really well. Today the actress was snapped at the airport, rocking in an Indian outfit.  The Moroccan beauty showed off her feminine side in a pink coloured salwar kurti set. She knows to steal millions of hearts in Indian outfits, whether it is in a saree, suit, lehenga. She is also known to give a twist to her ethnic attire. On the work front, the diva is celebrating the success of her famous item number Kusu Kusu from Satyamev Jayate 2. She was seen flaunting her belly dance moves in the hit song. 

    Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with her elder son Taimur Ali Khan in Bandra today. She had revealed in an interview with Hindustan Times that he just does not sit down. He keeps running around everywhere. She said that she is not a football player or anything, but she loves her walk, run and yoga. She also said that her kids are very active. She said that Taimur climbs trees, runs around and does not even sit down for a minute.  
     

    Tamannah Bhatia was seen outside a clinic in Mumbai today. She is known for her acting in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu movies.

    Vaani Kapoor will be next seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film has created a lot of noise on social media.

    The promotions of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui have been keeping Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor very busy lately.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan had once said to Tweak India that she is not a football player or anything, but she loves her walk, run and yoga. She also said that her kids are very active. She said that Taimur climbs trees, runs around and does not even sit down for a minute.  
     

    Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was spotted at a gym at Juhu today. He is a fitness enthusiast who is often seen outside his gym.
     

