EXCLUSIVE: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui star Abhishek Bajaj talks of working with Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor

In an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable, the ‘Student of the Year 2’ actor, Abhishek Bajaj has spoken about working with actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, and about the success of his recently released web series ‘Your Honor 2’.

Actor Abhishek Bajaj has had quite a humble start to his acting career. Starting from television commercials to doing serials, web series, and now movies, Abhishek Bajaj is eagerly waiting for his big Bollywood project ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ to release soon. The actor, in a conversation with this reporter, spoke of his journey as an actor, his upcoming projects and more. Excerpts from his interview:

Q. You have made a mark for yourself with your past roles, especially with ‘Abhishek Sharma’s character in ‘Student of the Year 2’. How do you map your journey so far?

Abhishek Bajaj: I started with TV commercials, to doing television serials, and now I am doing OTT as well as films; I think whatever happened, has happened gradually. I really had to work hard for it with a belief that whatever (projects) you do the next, it should be better than the previous one. I ensure that with every new project of mine, I level up with my hard work, whether it is 10 per cent, 30 per cent or more. So far, I believe, I have progressed, and continue to work on myself even more.

Q. Season 2 of ‘Your Honor’ has been receiving some great reviews from the viewers. How do you feel about the success of the web series?

Abhishek Bajaj: The second season of the series have been garnering great reviews and stars from mostly everywhere. I am delighted that my web series is getting great reviews and people are equally loving my character. I have had people who came to me and said that my character is interesting and intriguing. The web series is my baby, and the kind of love people have been showing towards it is only making me happier by the day. There is no better feeling than receiving applause for your hard work.

Q. You will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana and Vani Kapoor in the upcoming film ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’. How was your experience working with the two of them?

Abhishek Bajaj: Working with Ayushmann and Vani was fun. They both are Punjabis, and I am a Punjabi too, so, we guys bonded very well on the sets of the film. It was a great experience to shoot with Ayushmann and Vaani. I would love to collaborate with them once again if given an opportunity.

Q. Jimmy Shergill is one of the most underrated actors of Bollywood. The actor is known for his method of acting and has proved his comic timing in films. Did you get a chance to work with him in ‘Your Honor 2’?

Abhishek Bajaj: I couldn't meet Jimmy Ji on set as we both were shooting differently, and I would love to work with him. He is a great actor and I've seen a lot of films, especially 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster' which is one of my favourites. He is one of the finest actors of the (film) industry, and an underrated one that too. I couldn't get a chance to work with him one on one in the second season, but I would love to do scenes with him in future. Let's see how season 3 (of Your Honor) unfolds.

Q. Tell us about your role in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’? The film has already triggered interest among people with the trailer release. How do you think will the movie perform upon release, given that it is breaking a stereotype that revolves around the trans community?

Abhishek Bajaj: I am playing the character of a fitness athlete who is super fit, strong, dominant, pompous and bombastic. His guruji calls him ‘Sher ka bacha’ and the rest call him ‘Sandy Paaji’. For this role, I had to undergo massive physical transformation to have a super-fit body that suits my character. The film has a very unconventional love story which will certainly drag the audience to the theatres. Director Abhishek Kapoor has done a fantastic job.

