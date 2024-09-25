Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nita Ambani reveals if not Mukesh Ambani, she would date THIS powerful man

    An old interview of Nita Ambani is going viral where she reveals who she would want to date other than her husband Mukesh Ambani.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 9:41 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 9:41 AM IST

    Nita Ambani startled everyone with a surprising disclosure in an old interview which is going viral now. Nita, who has been married to Mukesh Ambani, one of the world's wealthiest men, for almost 40 years, made an open revelation during a talk show, which went viral on social media. It all happened on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, a renowned chat show where Mukesh and Nita Ambani revealed personal facts about their life. 

    article_image2

    When Simi Garewal unexpectedly asked Nita, "If not Mukesh, with whom would you like to go on a date?" Nita responded without hesitation, "Bill Clinton." The response, referring to the past President of the United States, was delivered in a lighthearted manner, but it caught everyone off guard.

    article_image3

    Mukesh Ambani, never one to miss an opportunity for humour, replied, "If Nita wants to go on a date with Clinton, then Simi, I would like to go on a date with you!" The humorous conversation elicited laughs, with Simi Garewal cheekily agreeing to Mukesh's joke, bringing a delightful touch to the occasion.

    article_image4

    Bill Clinton is an American lawyer and politician who was the 42nd president of the United States from 1993 to 2001. He previously served as governor of Arkansas from 1979 to 1981 and again from 1983 to 1992, both as a member of the Democratic Party. 

