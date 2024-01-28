Nick Jonas, Joe- Kevin's party: Huma Qureshi, Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor and others attend in style
Nick Jonas performed at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Mumbai along with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. Soon after they attended a party where the whose-who of Bollywood arrived in style. Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi, Sonam Kapoor and others attended the party. Let's check out their pictures
Bhumi Pednekar was spotted in a pink top and black skirt in the city as she attended the party thrown in honour of the Jonas Brothers
Sonam Kapoor attended the party along with husband Anand Ahuja in a black dress and black fur coat. She parired the attire with black heels
Malaika Arora looked sizzling in a blue bralette and skirt. She paired the attire with golden heels and a golden bag
Ishan Khatter was attended the party of Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas in a grey t-shirt and black pants
Huma Qureshi attended the event in a black velvet short dress and long black boots. She looked gorgeous in the attire
Aditi Rao Hydari attended the party with her partner Siddharth at the after party of the Jonas Brothers
Orry attended the party of the Jonas brothers in a white t-shirt and blue denims. Nick Jonas was present with brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas