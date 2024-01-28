Nick Jonas, Joe- Kevin's party: Huma Qureshi, Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor and others attend in style

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nick Jonas performed at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Mumbai along with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. Soon after they attended a party where the whose-who of Bollywood arrived in style. Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi, Sonam Kapoor and others attended the party. Let's check out their pictures

    Varinder Chawla

    Varinder Chawla

    Bhumi Pednekar was spotted in a pink top and black skirt in the city as she attended the party thrown in honour of the Jonas Brothers

    Varinder Chawla

    Sonam Kapoor attended the party along with husband Anand Ahuja in a black dress and black fur coat. She parired the attire with black heels

    Varinder Chawla

    Malaika Arora looked sizzling in a blue bralette and skirt. She paired the attire with golden heels and a golden bag

    Varinder Chawla

    Ishan Khatter was attended the party of Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas in a grey t-shirt and black pants

    Varinder Chawla

    Huma Qureshi attended the event in a black velvet short dress and long black boots. She looked gorgeous in the attire

    Varinder Chawla

    Aditi Rao Hydari attended the party with her partner Siddharth at the after party of the Jonas Brothers

    Varinder Chawla

    Orry attended the party of the Jonas brothers in a white t-shirt and blue denims. Nick Jonas was present with brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas

