Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neha Sharma puts ample cleavage on display; looks hot in sexy lace bra

    First Published Jun 13, 2022, 3:20 PM IST

    Neha Sharma’s latest Instagram post is one where she flaunts her assets while showing off her black lacy bralette set.

    Image: Neha Sharma/Instagram

    When it is about setting the internet on fire, Neha Sharma knows just how to do that. Her social media is filled with posts that are drool-worthy and stunning in every aspect. Neha is one of the most followed actresses in the Hindi film industry on social media. She enjoys a following of more than 14.5 million users on Instagram alone. And thanks to the hot pictures that she often posts on her profile, her number of followers is only increasing day by day. Amidst this, Neha shared a picture of herself on Monday that is enough to say bye-bye to Monday blues and how!

    Image: Neha Sharma/Instagram

    Taking to Instagram, Neha Sharma put ample of her cleavage on display in her latest post. She wore an unbuttoned white shirt as she flaunted a lacy bra and matching underpants in black.

    ALSO READ: Is this the secret to Esha Gupta’s hot body?

    Image: Neha Sharma/Instagram

    Those who follow Neha Sharma on social media would know that the picture the actor posted is actually a throwback image of herself.

    ALSO READ: Want a hot body like Disha Patani? Here’s her fitness routine

    Image: Neha Sharma/Instagram

    However, while re-sharing the image on Monday on her Instagram handle, Neha Sharma wrote: “Rise and shine.. #newweek #monday #backtothegrind.” Who would mind a throwback picture like this blessing out feed, after all?

    Image: Neha Sharma/Instagram

    The model-turned-actor, Neha Sharma, marked her film debut in the year 2007 with the film ‘Chirutha’. Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, Neha was cast opposite superstar Ram Charan.

    Image: Neha Sharma/Instagram

    Three years after her debut in Telugu cinema, Neha Sharma entered the Hindi film industry. It was in the year 2010 when Neha’s Bollywood debut film ‘Crook’ was released in the theatres. In this film, Neha was paired opposite Bollywood’s ‘serial kisser’ Emraan Hashmi.

    Image: Neha Sharma/Instagram

    Since then, Neha Sharma was seen in quite a number of films across languages. However, two of her most prominent roles are of Suman Khanna and Anwita Chauhan in Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 and Youngistaan, respectively. These films were released in the years 2013 and 2014.

    Image: Neha Sharma/Instagram

    Interestingly, many of Neha Sharma’s fans may not about her Mandarin debut. In the year 2016, Neha was seen in a Mandarin film, she played the role of Kumari in Xuanzang, a Chinese-Indian historical adventure film.

    On the professional front, Nesh Sharma will next be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’. Helmed by Kushan Nandy, Neha has been paired opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in this. While the film has wrapped up its shooting schedule, it still is awaiting its release.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri roars like a Lion in London (WATCH) RBA

    The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri roars like a Lion in London (WATCH)

    Is this the secret to Esha Gupta hot body drb

    Is this the secret to Esha Gupta’s hot body?

    Good news for Squid Games' fans: Netflix drops Squid Games 2 Teaser RBA

    Good news for Squid Games' fans: Netflix drops Squid Games 2 teaser

    Shraddha Kapoor brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained by police in drugs case drb

    Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained by police in drugs case

    Chiranjeevi joins Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Brahmastra to play an important part drb

    Chiranjeevi joins Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra to play an important part?

    Recent Stories

    Yuzvendra Chahal reveals he can never get over MS Dhoni unassuming nature-ayh

    Yuzvendra Chahal reveals he can never get over MS Dhoni's unassuming nature

    Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on June 15 - adt

    Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on June 15

    RBSE 2022 Class 10th results to be out today know grading system alternative ways to check marks gcw

    RBSE 2022: Class 10th results to be out today; know grading system, alternative ways to check marks

    The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri roars like a Lion in London (WATCH) RBA

    The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri roars like a Lion in London (WATCH)

    Dog walks courageously between tigers; viral video shocks netizens - gps

    Dog walks courageously between tigers; viral video shocks netizens

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon