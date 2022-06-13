Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is this the secret to Esha Gupta's hot body?

    Esha Gupta's latest Instagram post reveals the secret behind her toned body.

    Mumbai, First Published Jun 13, 2022, 1:53 PM IST

    Esha Gupta has been riding high on the success of her latest web series ‘Aashram 3’, starring Bobby Deol in the lead role. Esha donned a very bold character in the series, and her scenes with Bobby Deol have been grabbing all the eyeballs.

    With a second thought, Esha Gupta goes down as one of the hottest actresses in the Hindi film industry. Her voluptuous body, which is often flaunted in her Instagram posts, is a result of extreme hard work.

    Apart from her acting skills and sensuous dance moves, Esha Gupta’s fan following is largely for her toned, curvy and sexy body. And to maintain or achieve a figure like that, you sure need to go through a lot of physical grinding.

    (Image: Esha Gupta/Instagram)

     If you are somebody who wants to know the secret behind Esha Gupta’s stunning body, then this article I for you. The actress herself has revealed what helps her in maintaining those curves.

    Taking to Instagram on Monday, Esha Gupta shared a video of herself from her gym. She was seen performing a number of exercises that are essential for a fitter body like that of hers.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

    When it comes to fitness, Esha Gupta is also one of the many celebrities who are extremely serious and regular with their fitness regime. She barely skips her day at the gym and does a number of exercises and a combination of workouts to remain fit.

    (Image: Esha Gupta/Instagram)

    In the video that Esha Gupta shared on her Instagram handle, she is seen working on her arms, back and abs. The actress loves to lift weights and do strength training which is also visible in the post.

    Apart from weight training and core strengthening, Esha Gupta also does a lot of cardio. She has also been often spotted outside pilates classes.  So, if you want to have a toned body like that of Esha, lift those weights, do some abs, run a little and be regular with your workout. But always remember to do weightlifting under a trainer’s guidance.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2022, 1:53 PM IST
