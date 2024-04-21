Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Namrata Malla HOT SEXY pictures: 6 times the Bhojpuri actress showed off her BOLD body

    First Published Apr 21, 2024, 5:50 PM IST

    Namrata Malla's Instagram account is the thirst trap for many as she posts her hot pictures which become the talk of the town.

    article_image1

    Namrata Malla is known for her roles in films such as known for 'Ahimsa', 'Don Kumara', and 'Chor Bazaar'.
     

    article_image2

    Namrata Malla loves to dance and that's quite evident from her Instagram feed as she posts videos of her sexy dance moves. 

    article_image3

    The 35-year-old actress often shows off her hot and toned body and her posts go viral on social media. 

    article_image4

    She has around 1.5 million Instagram followers and is an actor, model, choreographer, YouTube sensation, and dancer.

    article_image5

    She has also worked on numerous music CDs in Hindi, Punjabi, and Marathi, and has many well-known songs, including Baarish, Raja Ji, Sulfiyan, and Dilbar. 

    article_image6

    Namrata is well-known for her fiery dance routines and frequently flaunts her toned form, which draws a large crowd. 

