Namrata Malla HOT SEXY pictures: 6 times the Bhojpuri actress showed off her BOLD body

Namrata Malla's Instagram account is the thirst trap for many as she posts her hot pictures which become the talk of the town.

Namrata Malla is known for her roles in films such as known for 'Ahimsa', 'Don Kumara', and 'Chor Bazaar'.



Namrata Malla loves to dance and that's quite evident from her Instagram feed as she posts videos of her sexy dance moves.

The 35-year-old actress often shows off her hot and toned body and her posts go viral on social media.

She has around 1.5 million Instagram followers and is an actor, model, choreographer, YouTube sensation, and dancer.

She has also worked on numerous music CDs in Hindi, Punjabi, and Marathi, and has many well-known songs, including Baarish, Raja Ji, Sulfiyan, and Dilbar.

Namrata is well-known for her fiery dance routines and frequently flaunts her toned form, which draws a large crowd.