Nagarjuna shares Nayanthara's emotional rollercoaster in past relationship: 'She’d shut down'

Nayanthara's Netflix documentary reveals personal struggles, with Nagarjuna sharing insights into her emotional rollercoaster during a past relationship, highlighting how it affected her mood and work.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 2:42 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

Nayanthara has been in the spotlight recently for her highly anticipated Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale. Released on her 40th birthday, November 18, 2024, the documentary delves into her career journey and personal life, featuring insights from industry colleagues and friends.
 

article_image2

Among the celebrities sharing their experiences is Nagarjuna, who reflects on their time working together in the 2006 Telugu film Boss. He recalls Nayanthara’s remarkable presence, describing her as someone with an aura of royalty that captivated everyone around her.
 

article_image3

Nagarjuna also opens up about Nayanthara’s personal struggles, particularly her turbulent relationship during their time filming in Switzerland. He mentions how her mood would often change whenever her phone rang, hinting at the emotional turmoil she was enduring at the time.
 

article_image4

While Nagarjuna refrains from naming the person involved in Nayanthara’s past relationship, speculation suggests it could have been a well-known Tamil actor. He expresses concern about how she dealt with the emotional weight of the relationship, despite her immense success.
 

article_image5

In her own words, Nayanthara reflects on her first relationship, emphasizing how it was built on trust rather than love. She shares her frustrations with public speculation, noting how these stories deeply affected her, yet no one ever questioned the men involved.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Who is the real Alia Bhatt? Netizens go speechless with Norah Muskaan's stunning makeover as Gangubai Kathiawadi [WATCH] anr

Who is the real Alia Bhatt? Netizens go speechless with Norah Muskaan's stunning makeover [WATCH]

Actor Thandav Ram arrested for alleged murder attempt on director Bharath over film halt vkp

Actor Thandav Ram arrested for alleged murder attempt on director Bharath over film halt

Supreme Court grants anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor Siddique in rape case anr

Supreme Court grants anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor Siddique in rape case

I never felt...', Madhuri Dixit OPENS up on leaving Bollywood at her career peak ATG

'I never felt...', Madhuri Dixit OPENS up on leaving Bollywood at her career peak

Fahadh Faasil to play key role in Mammootty-Mohanlal movie? Rumours stir up excitement for Malayalam biggie dmn

Fahadh Faasil to play key role in Mammootty-Mohanlal movie? Rumours stir up excitement for Malayalam biggie

Recent Stories

What is auto-sweep facility? Earn triple interest from savings account ATG

What is auto-sweep facility? Earn triple interest from savings account

Warning to US? Putin approves update in Russia's nuclear doctrine amid rising tensions with West; details here snt

Warning to US? Putin approves Russia's new nuclear doctrine amid rising tensions with West; details here

Delhi Air Pollution Crisis: AQI Over 500, Smog, Stubble Burning Impact

Delhi air pollution crisis: AQI above 500 due to THESE reasons

Why you should invest in stocks Know real benefits anr

Why you should invest in stocks? Know real benefits

Why you should invest in stocks Know real benefits anr

Why you should invest in stocks? Know real benefits

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon