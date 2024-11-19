Nagarjuna shares Nayanthara's emotional rollercoaster in past relationship: 'She’d shut down'

Nayanthara's Netflix documentary reveals personal struggles, with Nagarjuna sharing insights into her emotional rollercoaster during a past relationship, highlighting how it affected her mood and work.

Nayanthara has been in the spotlight recently for her highly anticipated Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale. Released on her 40th birthday, November 18, 2024, the documentary delves into her career journey and personal life, featuring insights from industry colleagues and friends.



Among the celebrities sharing their experiences is Nagarjuna, who reflects on their time working together in the 2006 Telugu film Boss. He recalls Nayanthara’s remarkable presence, describing her as someone with an aura of royalty that captivated everyone around her.



Nagarjuna also opens up about Nayanthara’s personal struggles, particularly her turbulent relationship during their time filming in Switzerland. He mentions how her mood would often change whenever her phone rang, hinting at the emotional turmoil she was enduring at the time.



While Nagarjuna refrains from naming the person involved in Nayanthara’s past relationship, speculation suggests it could have been a well-known Tamil actor. He expresses concern about how she dealt with the emotional weight of the relationship, despite her immense success.



In her own words, Nayanthara reflects on her first relationship, emphasizing how it was built on trust rather than love. She shares her frustrations with public speculation, noting how these stories deeply affected her, yet no one ever questioned the men involved.

