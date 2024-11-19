High drama in Maharashtra as BJP faces cash-for-votes allegations ahead of polls (WATCH)

First Published Nov 19, 2024, 4:15 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

Just hours before Maharashtra heads to the polls, a storm has erupted over allegations of cash distribution by BJP leaders, including general secretary and former minister Vinod Tawde, at a hotel in Virar, Palghar district. The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) accused BJP candidate from Nalasopara, Rajan Naik, of distributing money to influence voters under Tawde's supervision.

BVA MLA Kshitij Thakur, accompanied by supporters, reached the hotel, leading to a dramatic confrontation. Supporters raised slogans against Tawde and claimed to have discovered envelopes containing cash and diaries at the venue. Viral videos circulated online show BVA supporters waving currency notes in front of the BJP leader.

Hitendra Thakur, BVA president, alleged that Rs 5 crore was distributed during the meeting. He also accused Tawde of possessing a diary with details of the cash transactions. Opposition parties quickly seized the moment, with the Congress sharing videos from the hotel and demanding strict action from the Election Commission.

"Demonetisation was their idea. Where does this cash come from?" asked NCP leader Supriya Sule, questioning the BJP's credibility. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also attacked the BJP, highlighting inconsistencies in how Uddhav Thackeray's belongings were searched in the past, while those "carrying cash bags" remained unchecked.

The BJP has dismissed the allegations, calling them "baseless" and a "political stunt" by the BVA. BJP leaders claimed Tawde was merely holding a meeting with party workers to discuss election preparations. They called for a thorough investigation, including CCTV footage, to debunk the accusations.

As Maharashtra gears up to vote on Wednesday, these developments have heightened tensions in what is expected to be a closely contested election. The BJP, coming off a strong showing in the last Assembly elections with 161 seats, now faces an uphill battle amid shifting alliances and growing controversies.

