Yogi govt to transform Dhuriyapar into inudstrial hub with 5,500 acre corridor

The Yogi Adityanath government plans to transform Dhuriyapar in Gorakhpur into a 5,500-acre industrial hub. With strong connectivity via the Gorakhpur Link Expressway and rail, the project aims to create over 10,000 jobs, attract major investors, and boost regional economic growth.

Gorakhpur, November 19: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is set to develop the Dhuriyapar region of Gorakhpur into a major industrial hub. The Dhuriyapar Industrial Corridor, which spans 5,500 acres, is part of a larger initiative to create Purvanchal's largest industrial land bank. Once operational, it is expected to bring significant economic growth and employment to the region.

The industrial corridor will be developed in phases, with the first phase covering 1,600 acres across villages like Sakardeiya, Harpur, and Kashtakaashi Nayak. As of now, 500 acres of land have already been acquired. The area once considered barren and unproductive, is set to become a key industrial destination, attracting both domestic and international investors.



The corridor's strategic location offers excellent connectivity through the Gorakhpur Link Expressway and a proposed rail line from Sahajanwa to Dohrighat. This infrastructure will enable seamless transportation of goods, boosting the region’s industrial growth. Additionally, provisions for separate railway sidings will make it easier to transport raw materials and finished products.

The Dhuriyapar Industrial Corridor will not only provide industrial space but also residential areas, public facilities, green spaces, and commercial zones, with 32.04% of the land dedicated to industries. The project is expected to create over 10,000 jobs, benefiting the local population, particularly the farmers whose land is being acquired.



The transformation of Dhuriyapar into an industrial hub aligns with the state government's vision of turning barren lands into sources of economic activity. The initiative will also position Gorakhpur as a new industrial frontier in the state, contributing to its overall economic development.

Major industrial groups, including the Adani Group and JK Group, have already shown interest in setting up operations in the corridor, with cement factories planned as part of the area's industrial expansion.

