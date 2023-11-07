Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mouni Roy sets social media ablaze in ravishing black feathered dress; flaunts her flawless figure - Photos

    First Published Nov 7, 2023, 5:48 PM IST

    Mouni Roy turns up the glamour in a stunning black feathered dress, showcasing her impeccable figure and sparking a social media frenzy. A fashion statement worth noticing!

    article_image1

    Mouni Roy/ Instagram

    Mouni Roy, a renowned actress, is famed not just for her exceptional acting skills but also for her remarkable fashion sensibilities. Every time she shares her mesmerizing photos on social media, she leaves her fans utterly enthralled.

    article_image2

    Mouni Roy/ Instagram

    Just recently, Mouni Roy graced her Instagram profile with a series of striking images, in which she donned an elegant black furry outfit.

    article_image3

    Mouni Roy/ Instagram

    She chose to leave her hair flowing freely, highlighted her eyes with mesmerizing kohl, and exuded an enchanting aura as always.

    article_image4

    Mouni Roy/ Instagram

    Accompanying her post was a quote by the legendary Edgar Allan Poe: "THERE IS NO BEAUTY WITHOUT SOME STRANGENESS."

    article_image5

    Mouni Roy/ Instagram

    Not long after these photos graced the online realm, her devoted fans flocked to the comments section to shower the actress with compliments. One admirer expressed, “Certainly, The Epitome of Beauty” Another user proclaimed, “Dudee !! She slayyy in blackk,”

    article_image6

    Mouni Roy/ Instagram

    Another fan wrote "So beautiful so elegant just looking like a wow..just looking like a wow....just looking like a wow" referencing to the famous "WOW" meme. Even Mouni's best friend and talented actress Disha Patani, chimed in to label her as a 'stunner.' 

    article_image7

    Mouni Roy/ Instagram

    On the work front, last year she graced the silver screen in Ayan Mukerji's grand cinematic creation, "Brahmastra." Additionally, she lent her charm to the world of music videos with the release of 'Dotara,' featuring Jubin Nautiyal.

    article_image8

    Mouni Roy/ Instagram

    Currently, Mouni Roy is reveling in the success of her recently aired series, "Sultan of Delhi." She is also currently a host to "Temptation Island India," a reality show on Jio Cinema.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Bhutan: Actress enjoys Bhutanese hot stone bath called 'Dotsho' RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Bhutan: Actress enjoys Bhutanese hot stone bath called 'Dotsho'

    The Crown season 6: Dominic West explored Prince Charles' darkest hour after Princess Diana's death; Read ATG

    The Crown season 6: Dominic West explored Prince Charles' darkest hour after Princess Diana's death; Read

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake video: Telengana MLA K. Kavitha calls for urgent action to safeguard Indian women ATG

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake video: Telengana MLA K. Kavitha calls for urgent action to safeguard Indian women

    Koffee With Karan 8: Sara Ali Khan finally gets candid about Orhan Awatramani in the popular chat show vma

    Koffee With Karan 8: Sara Ali Khan finally gets candid about Orhan Awatramani in the popular chat show

    Zeenat Aman reveals battle with eye condition 'Ptosis,' says that it "narrowed her work opportunities ..." SHG

    Zeenat Aman reveals battle with eye condition 'Ptosis,' says that it "narrowed her work opportunities ..."

    Recent Stories

    Folklore chairman clarifies on minister's controversial remarks on Aadimam Exhibition at Keraleeyam rkn

    Folklore chairman clarifies on minister's controversial remarks on Aadimam Exhibition at Keraleeyam

    Supreme Court's firecracker regulations extend to nationwide, not limited to Delhi; check details AJR

    Supreme Court's firecracker regulations extend to nationwide, not limited to Delhi; check details

    cricket Ibrahim Zadran creates history by becoming first Afghanistan player to score a century in World Cup (WATCH) osf

    Ibrahim Zadran creates history by becoming first Afghanistan player to score a century in World Cup (WATCH)

    Visitors restricted from Delhi, Punjab airports amidst Air India threat AJR

    Visitors restricted from Delhi, Punjab airports amidst Air India threat

    WhatsApp to soon allow Channel admins to share polls Reports gcw

    WhatsApp to soon allow Channel admins to share polls: Reports

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon