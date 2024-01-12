Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mouni Roy looks HOT as she drops pictures from her archives in green unbuttoned shirt

    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 8:00 PM IST

    Mouni Roy took to Instagram on Friday and shared a series of photographs, which left her admirers and followers flabbergasted.

    article_image1

    Mouni Roy's social media is a pleasure for her followers. Every time the actress posts stunning photos of herself online, everyone gasps for breath.

    article_image2

    In recent photos, Mouni was seen pouting for the camera while wearing an unbuttoned shirt and blue shorts. 

    article_image3

    The actress removed her accessories and left her hair open. Needless to say, she looked as stunning as ever. 

    article_image4

    Through the hot photoshoot, she flaunted her hot body, perfect jawline and her eye makeup was just done right. 

    article_image5

    In other photos, Mouni sat on the floor wearing white shorts and a black leather jacket and left her hair open. 

    article_image6

    The 'Gold' actress captioned the stunning collection of photos on her Instagram as "Love letters from the archives".

