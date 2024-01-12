Mouni Roy looks HOT as she drops pictures from her archives in green unbuttoned shirt

Mouni Roy took to Instagram on Friday and shared a series of photographs, which left her admirers and followers flabbergasted.

Mouni Roy's social media is a pleasure for her followers. Every time the actress posts stunning photos of herself online, everyone gasps for breath.

In recent photos, Mouni was seen pouting for the camera while wearing an unbuttoned shirt and blue shorts.

The actress removed her accessories and left her hair open. Needless to say, she looked as stunning as ever.

Through the hot photoshoot, she flaunted her hot body, perfect jawline and her eye makeup was just done right.

In other photos, Mouni sat on the floor wearing white shorts and a black leather jacket and left her hair open.

The 'Gold' actress captioned the stunning collection of photos on her Instagram as "Love letters from the archives".