    Mouni Roy HOT SEXY photos: 'Naagin' actress raises temperature as she dons sizzling saree with backless blouse

    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

    Actress Mouni Roy is oozing hotness on social media with her latest red carpet outfit, a sizzling hot saree. 

    article_image1

    On Thursday, the Bollywood diva posted a series of pictures on social media where she was clicked wearing a white saree.

    article_image2

    Mouni Roy arrived in style for a special screening of MAMI Select, a selection of iPhone-shot flicks. 

    article_image3

    For the event, the 'Gold' actress chose a dazzling white saree and a backless blouse with a plunging neckline.

    article_image4

    The actress paired her ensemble with a silver heart-shaped clutch and heavy danglers. Her makeup was flawless, and her hair was perfectly tied in a bun. 

    article_image5

    Sharing the pictures she wrote, "Saree girl in every shade, saree love never fades, a saree is where beauty meets tradition, every saree has a story to tell."

    article_image6

    Mouni Roy has gone a long way from her television start on Ekta Kapoor's 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and has become the highest-paid Hindi television actress. 

