Mouni Roy enters 2022 in an animal print bikini, check out her pictures here

Popular actress Mouni Roy is vacationing in Goa. She took to her Instagram handle to post photos from her day at the beach. Take a look at the pictures right here.



Naagin actress Mouni Roy is having the best time of her life in Goa. She ringed New Year 2022 at the beautiful beaches of Goa with her set of friends. The actress posted photos from her vacation and gave us major travel goals. Her latest picture will surely inspire you. Are you planning to turn heads at the beach? Check out Mouni's latest photo here.



The actress took to her Instagram handle to post a photo of her beach day in Goa. The Brahmastra actress was seen enjoying her day at the beach. She had worn a hot bikini and completed her look with a matching sarong. Her good friend, actress Aashka Goradia had clicked the picture. She had captioned the photo as "beach day". The actress had donned an animal print beachwear that had a halter neck bikini top and had a deep neckline. She had left her tresses open for the look and had teamed her bikini set with black sunglasses and nude lipstick. She was seen posing barefoot on the beach for the photo.



Earlier, the actress had posted a lot of photos of herself where she was seen enjoying the sunset of 2021 in Goa. The actress was seen dressed in a black bikini and had written a caption, "Of Sonnets and Sunsets. Last of 2021".



Earlier, the actress had also written a poem when she was at an undisclosed location and had said that "I wonder what it is That makes me wonder I wonder what it is That makes me dream I wonder when my dreams at times come true, At times torn asunder, I wonder why it is I still believe". Also read: Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy have a fangirl moment with David Beckham; ‘SEX GOD’ comments Ranveer Singh