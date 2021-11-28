  • Facebook
    Mouni Roy to marry boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on this date (Read Details)

    First Published Nov 28, 2021, 2:57 PM IST
    TV actress Mouni Roy will reportedly have a destination wedding with her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar next year in Dubai or Italy, read more
     

    Mouni Roy to marry boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on this date (Read Details) RCB

    TV star Mouni Roy is all set to marry her Dubai-based businessman boyfriend, Suraj Nambiar, soon. According to reports, there will be a destination wedding with Suraj Nambiar on January 27.

    Mouni Roy to marry boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on this date (Read Details) RCB

    Mouni Roy has been tight-lipped about her association with the Suraj, but their outings and romantic photos say it all. It was reported that Mouni had sent the lockdown in Dubai with her sister and her family, where she met Suraj.

    Mouni Roy to marry boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on this date (Read Details) RCB

    According to media reports, Mouni and Suraj will say 'I Do' on January 27, and their pre-wedding ceremonies will be started from January 26. It is being told that Mouni’s cousin has given details of the wedding and told that the couple will get married in Dubai or Italy. 
     

    Mouni Roy to marry boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on this date (Read Details) RCB

    Mouni's cousin also said that reception would follow the wedding in Cooch Bihar, from here Mouni was born. A source close to the couple said that Mouni and Suraj had told their people to save the date. The wedding venue is yet to be revealed. It could be a destination wedding.

    Mouni Roy to marry boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on this date (Read Details) RCB

    Earlier, it was announced that the actress is very close to Suraj’s parents. Her comfort level with them is one of the significant factors speeding her to marry the businessman.
     

    Mouni Roy to marry boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on this date (Read Details) RCB

    However, in 2019, Mouni suppressed the rumours of dating Suraj and said she just wanted to focus on her film career. Two months back, Mouni celebrated her 36th birthday, which was on September 28, sitting along with a fully jazzed pool in Goa.

    Mouni Roy to marry boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on this date (Read Details) RCB

    Mouni's late father, Anil Roy was a superintendent at Cooch Behar Municipality, and her mother is a retired school teacher. Also Read: Mouni Roy trolled for wearing revealing dress, netizens ask 'Why wear such clothes'
     

