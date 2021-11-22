  • Facebook
    Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy have a fangirl moment with David Beckham; ‘SEX GOD’ comments Ranveer Singh

    Mrunal Thakur and Mouni Roy were in Doha when they ran into the world’s one of the most loved and hottest footballers, David Beckham. The two actors, since then, have not been able to keep their excitement in control, while stars from the industry are jealous of their pictures.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 22, 2021, 9:50 PM IST
    It was nothing less than a fangirl moment for actors Mrunal Thakur and Mouni Roy when they bumped into English footballer and heartthrob, David Beckham. The two actresses were attending an F1 Tournament in Doha, Qatar, when they ran into England’s former captain of the football team. The two could not hold their excitement and they quickly posed for a picture with the Manchester United legend.

    While Mrunal Thakur and Mouni Roy were riding high on joy, David Beckham obliged the two with pictures and a selfie with Mrunal Thakur. With the pictures of them with David Beckham, certainly, most people are envious of Mrunal Thakur and Mouni Roy.

    Not just their fans, but celebrities from the film industry too were jealous of their pictures with the ace footballer. While many celebrities spoke of their jealousy in the comments, there was one comment that grabbed our attention. It was coming from none other than Ranveer Singh.

    ALSO READ: Mouni Roy is all set to marry boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in January; read details

    The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor was so overwhelmed with the pictures of Mouni Roy and Mrunal Thakur with David Beckham that he went on calling the footballer “Sex God”. Well, we can’t agree any less with what Ranveer Singh has to say. David Beckham is undoubtedly one of the hottest footballers, and has a huge fan following across the globe, not only for powerful kicks and passes but also for his irresistible looks that make us wonder whether he has aged over these years or not?

    In the meantime, other actors that poured in their comments were Abhimanyu Dassani, Dalquer Salmaan, and Kishwer Merchantt. While Dalquer Salmaan was surprisingly shocked at the pictures, writing ‘what the hell’, Abhimanyu Dassani could not believe his eyes. He wrote: ‘No way!’. And Kishwer, on the other hand, was “super frikkin jealous” of the girls.

    Have a look at their pictures here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

    Mouni Roy was last seen in Dhamaka, opposite actor Kartik Aarya. The film, released last week on an OTT platform, has been receiving great reviews.

    ALSO READ: Mouni Roy trolled for wearing revealing dress, netizens ask 'Why wear such clothes'

