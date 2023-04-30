Monalisa to Mouni Roy to Nia Sharma to Shraddha Arya-9 TV actresses who have the hottest bikini body (Photos)

The TV actresses' bikini looks always break the internet and make fans desire more. Tejasswi Prakash, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, and Nikki Tamboli appear sizzling and gorgeous in a bikini; take a look.

Television actresses are becoming bolder each day, as seen by their images and dress sense. From Rubina Dilaik to Mouni Roy, these TV divas aren't afraid to show off their swimsuits or bikini bodies. Aside from these two, many other actresses have flaunted their bikini bodies by posting pictures on social media. Take a look



The winner of Bigg Boss 15, Rubina Dilaik, sparked a social media frenzy when she shared photos from her Goa holiday. The actress took to Instagram to post a series of photos of herself enjoying her pool time. She looked lovely in a bright green bikini with minimal makeup in the images.

Nikki Tamboli's striking styles always increase the fever, and her black bikini appearance may make anybody fall for her. She looks stunning while posing against a stunning beach setting.

Nia Sharma's bold and seductive photos frequently set the internet on fire. On social media, the actress is a social media diva with a massive fan base. Her appearance constantly amazes the fashion police. Nia's hot beauty in the black bikini is sweeping the internet and leaving admirers wanting more.

Karishma Tanna has a large fan base on social media, where she frequently posts about her location. The actress looked lovely in a bikini as she lounged by the pool, soaking in the rays.

Tejasswi Prakash is a well-known TV actress who looks hot in a bikini alongside a beach. She's upping the stakes by reintroducing herself into the picture and leaving people wanting more.

Mouni Roy's hot bikini looks always raise the fever, and her colourful bikini look from Miami Beach will steal your heart. She's making waves on the internet with her stunning grin and hot appearance.

Urvashi Dholakia, an actress, garnered much praise for her brave article on accepting women. She took to Instagram to showcase stunning photos of herself in a blue bikini, with her hair short and side-parted. She also accessorised her ensemble with a pair of big white sunglasses.

Shraddha Arya continues to share insights into her personal and professional lives. Shraddha looked stunning in a black bikini while walking on the beach.

