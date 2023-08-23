Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress shows off her BOLD dance moves in 'Aanchal Udal Sajan Sihre Lagal'-WATCH

    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 4:29 PM IST

    Bhojpuri Dance Video: Monalisa’s song ‘Aanchal Udal Sajan Sihre Lagal’ is a must-watch for all her fans. The song earned 12,733,636 views and 23k likes.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa is one of Bhojpuri cinema's most daring and gorgeous actresses. Monalisa's provocative images and dancing videos are always popular on social media.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress has almost 5.4 million followers on Instagram. In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films.

    The actress has also starred in the renowned reality show "Bigg Boss." Monalisa gained a lot of support from the "Bigg Boss" viewers. The crowd appreciated his adventurous manner.
     

    Monalisa has appeared in several television programmes over her professional career. She hasn't disclosed any new projects as of now.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    For those unaware, she is one of the most costly actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. Also Read: Chandrayaan-3 Landing: 7 movies/series based on India Space Missions

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    She's also starred in Salman Khan's reality programme 'Bigg Boss.' Also Read: Hera Pheri 3: Paresh Rawal reacts to controversy; reveals Kartik Aaryan 'had different role'

