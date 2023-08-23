Chandrayaan-3 Landing: 7 movies/series based on India Space Missions

Entertainment
Explore India's space odyssey through films and series inspired by scientists and missions. Get a pre-Chandrayaan-3 landing perspective on this historic moment!
The show follows Indian scientists Homi J Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai. Jim Sarbh, Ishwaq Singh play lead roles, with Regina Cassandra and Saba Azad.
Actor R Madhavan's debut direction, 2022 film, depicts ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan's false espionage accusations.
Telugu film with Varun Tej, Aditi Rao Hydari, where retired astronaut Dev must fix a satellite to prevent global communication blackout.
Akshay Kumar led film inspired by India's Mars Orbiter Mission (M.O.M). This box office hit featured an ensemble cast including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and others.
Available on Disney+Hotstar, this documentary by National Geographic archives original footage from ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission (M.O.M).
On a spaceship, a young female astronaut partners with a secluded colleague, grappling with her role while encountering enigmatic Cargos aboard.
Mumbai's space scientists aim for India's first astronomical satellite, sparking neighboring children to nurture their own dreams.