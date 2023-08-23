Entertainment

Chandrayaan-3 Landing: 7 movies/series based on India Space Missions

Explore India's space odyssey through films and series inspired by scientists and missions. Get a pre-Chandrayaan-3 landing perspective on this historic moment!

Rocket Boys

The show follows Indian scientists Homi J Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai. Jim Sarbh, Ishwaq Singh play lead roles, with Regina Cassandra and Saba Azad.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Actor R Madhavan's debut direction, 2022 film, depicts ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan's false espionage accusations.

Antariksham 9000 KMPH

Telugu film with Varun Tej, Aditi Rao Hydari, where retired astronaut Dev must fix a satellite to prevent global communication blackout.

Mission Mangal

Akshay Kumar led film inspired by India's Mars Orbiter Mission (M.O.M). This box office hit featured an ensemble cast including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and others.

Mangalyaan: India's Mission To Mars

Available on Disney+Hotstar, this documentary by National Geographic archives original footage from ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission (M.O.M).

Cargo

On a spaceship, a young female astronaut partners with a secluded colleague, grappling with her role while encountering enigmatic Cargos aboard.

Indian Space Dreams

Mumbai's space scientists aim for India's first astronomical satellite, sparking neighboring children to nurture their own dreams.

