    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD bedroom song 'Muaai Dihala Rajaji' goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Aug 5, 2023, 5:33 PM IST

    Bhojpuri Video: Monalisa and Pawan Singh's song 'Muaai Dihala Rajaji' from the movie 'Saiyan Ji Dilwa Mangelein' goes viral on YouTube with more than 49,664,353 views and counting.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa, a Bhojpuri and TV actress, is quite active on social media these days. Photos and videos of the actress have been shared on social media, but she also has millions of YouTube admirers.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa's YouTube tracks have a large fan base. In the meantime, a song featuring Monalisa and Bhojpuri sensation Pawan Singh is becoming viral. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This song's lyrics are 'Muaai Dihala Rajaji,' and it features the sizzling chemistry of Monalisa and Pawan Singh. This song has a lot of views on YouTube.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    So far, the song has received 49M views on YouTube. The song features Monalisa and Pawan Singh's smashing dance and bedroom passion.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Kalpana has sung this song. Vinay Bihari is the author of the lyrics. Rajesh Gupta composed the music for the song. The song is from Pawan Singh and Monalisa's Bhojpuri film 'Saiya Ji Dilwa Mangele,' now trending on YouTube.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The pairing of Monalisa and Pawan Singh is well-known among Bhojpuri filmgoers, and both actors are popular.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh and Monalisa have appeared in several films together. Also Read: Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Ravi Kishan's BOLD song 'Kavan Jadoo' goes viral-WATCH

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Muaai Dihala Rajaji is quite popular on YouTube. Although this song is 8 years old, it has significantly returned. Also Read: Happy birthday Kajol: Here are 6 best films of actress to watch

