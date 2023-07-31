Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD song 'Saiyan Bahute Khiladi' goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 2:56 PM IST

    Bhojpuri video: Nirahua and Monalisa's hot and bold performance in the song 'Saiyan Bahute Khiladi' from Biwi No. 1 has more than 103,024 views. The song has gone viral on social media.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, dubbed the "Superstar of Bhojpuri Songs," enthrals audiences with each new song. His fan base is always expanding.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Dinesh Lal Yadav can establish amazing chemistry with any actress. One of his fantastic tunes is fast gaining popularity. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The supporters are pleased to see this. After seeing the film, your day will be revolutionised. In the video, Nirahua and Bhojpuri actress Monalisa can be seen dancing aggressively. There are several comments from fans.

    article_image4

    The video is worth viewing since Nirahua and Monalisa are shown dancing together with a boom. 'Saiyan Bahute Khiladi,' the song they're dancing to, is becoming popular online.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Monalisa's film "Biwi No. 1" include this song. This song may be new, yet it represents a lot of people's love.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In the video, Monalisa can be seen wearing a blue dress and throwing bombs. Also Read: Chandramukhi 2: Raghav Lawrence's first look OUT; know release date

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    So far, the song has garnered 103K views, and fans are loving it. The song has gone viral on social media. Also Read: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's latest song 'Zinda Banda' sets the stage on fire

