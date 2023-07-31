Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD song 'Saiyan Bahute Khiladi' goes viral-WATCH

Bhojpuri video: Nirahua and Monalisa's hot and bold performance in the song 'Saiyan Bahute Khiladi' from Biwi No. 1 has more than 103,024 views. The song has gone viral on social media.



Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, dubbed the "Superstar of Bhojpuri Songs," enthrals audiences with each new song. His fan base is always expanding.

Dinesh Lal Yadav can establish amazing chemistry with any actress. One of his fantastic tunes is fast gaining popularity. (WATCH VIDEO)

The supporters are pleased to see this. After seeing the film, your day will be revolutionised. In the video, Nirahua and Bhojpuri actress Monalisa can be seen dancing aggressively. There are several comments from fans.

The video is worth viewing since Nirahua and Monalisa are shown dancing together with a boom. 'Saiyan Bahute Khiladi,' the song they're dancing to, is becoming popular online.



Nirahua and Monalisa's film "Biwi No. 1" include this song. This song may be new, yet it represents a lot of people's love.

In the video, Monalisa can be seen wearing a blue dress and throwing bombs.

So far, the song has garnered 103K views, and fans are loving it. The song has gone viral on social media.