Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's latest song 'Zinda Banda' sets the stage on fire

The First song of the much anticipated Shah Rukh Khan movie ‘Jawan’ was released today with a lot of fanfare. It premiered on Youtube and has been posted by Shah Rukh on his Instagram too. With Jawan releasing, this is set to be Shah Rukh Khan’s second release this year after the successful run of Pathaan, produced by Yash Raj Films. Directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan, the film is presented by Red Chilies Entertainment.



The first song from the much-awaited film 'Jawan,' has been composed and sung by the talented Anirudh. The track promises to be a visual extravaganza, captivating audiences with its foot-tapping beats and energetic dance moves.

Anirudh's musical brilliance shines through in 'Zinda Banda,' creating an infectious energy that will undoubtedly get everyone on their feet. Choreographed by the renowned Shobi, the song's visuals are elevated to new heights, adding to the overall appeal.

Lyricist Irshad Kamil's exceptional writing talents are showcased in 'Zinda Banda,' complementing Anirudh's composition and bringing out the spirit of the film in all its grandness and vibrancy.

What makes 'Zinda Banda' even more special is that Anirudh not only composed the entire album for 'Jawan' but also lent his voice to this high-energy dance number. The song marks his first collaboration with the iconic Shah Rukh Khan, and Anirudh expressed his excitement and determination to do justice to the star's stardom.

The filming of 'Zinda Banda' was a grand affair, spanning five days and featuring over 1000 talented female dancers, all adding to the visual spectacle. Shah Rukh Khan's unmatched energy and dance moves make the song even more captivating, promising to get the entire nation grooving along.

'Jawan' promises to be an extraordinary musical experience as the album features tracks in Hindi (Zinda Banda), Tamil (Vandha Edam), and Telugu (Dhumme Dhulipelaa). With Anirudh's creativity and passion shining through in each language, audiences are sure to enjoy the music as much as he enjoyed creating it.

Do not miss the chance to witness the magic of 'Jawan' and experience the celebration firsthand. The song 'Zinda Banda' is now available on all major music platforms in multiple languages, ready to set your feet tapping and spirits soaring!