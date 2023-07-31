Chandramukhi 2: Raghav Lawrence's first look OUT; know release date

Chandramukhi 2, Raghava Lawrence's first look as King Vettaiyan revealed, the iconic role played by Rajinikanth in the original. Excitement builds as Kangana Ranaut joins the cast. Helmed by P Vasu, the film is set for a multilingual release on Ganesh Chaturthi. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

The highly anticipated Chandramukhi 2 unveiled its first look poster on Monday, with Lyca Productions sharing it on social media. The poster features Raghava Lawrence as King Vettaiyan, a character originally portrayed by veteran actor Rajinikanth in the 2005 film Chandramukhi. Directed by P Vasu, the film also stars Kangana Ranaut, adding to the excitement of fans. The announcement has created a buzz, and cinephiles are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the magic of this sequel.

Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence exudes the grandeur of Vettaiyan in the Chandramukhi 2 poster, descending the palace staircase with an evil grin. The iconic character from Tamil cinema is showcased in rich green and maroon ethnic attire, adorned with numerous necklaces. The poster captures the essence of the much-anticipated sequel, leaving fans excited to witness Lawrence's portrayal of this iconic role.

Raghava shared the posted on Twitter (now renamed X), and expressed his gratitude to Rajinikanth, asking for his blessings and support in taking on this role. He said, "Thanks to Thalaivar Superstar @rajinikanth! Here’s presenting you the first look of Vettaiyan (crown emoji). I need all your blessings! Releasing this GANESH CHATURTHI in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! (fire emoji)."

Lyca Productions wrote along with the poster, “Back with double the swag and attitude! (wink emoji) Witness Vettaiyan Raja's intimidating presence in @offl_Lawrence's powerful first look from Chandramukhi 2...”

About 'Chandramukhi 2'

Chandramukhi 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the Tamil horror comedy, is set to release on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. Directed by P Vasu, the film will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages, promising to continue the legacy of the blockbuster original starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika.

The chemistry between Rajinikanth and Jyothika and Rajinikanth's portrayal of the character in Chandramukhi garnered a cult following. The film was reportedly a remake of the Kannada hit Apthamitra, inspired by the Malayalam classic Manichithrathazhu.

In Chandramukhi 2, Kangana Ranaut will essay the role of a dancer in the king's court, known for her beauty and dance skills. Raghava Lawrence will play the lead opposite Kangana in the film. Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani has composed music for the much-anticipated movie. The film is set to release on Ganesh Chaturthi in multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The sequel aims to continue the legacy of the blockbuster original.

