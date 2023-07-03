Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD dance moves on ‘Dhoom Pachak Dhoom’ is a must watch

    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 4:47 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress sexy video: The performance of Nirahua and Monalisa on 'Dhoom Pachak Dhoom' is spectacular and loved by their fans; watch the video.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Monalisa are known for their lively and passionate performances, and this is no exception. They look great together and set a high standard for sensual chemistry and superb dance.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In the video, Monalisa dials up the heat online, dressed to the nines in a red bralette, shorts, and a jacket. Nirahua matches her outfit, and they both steal the show with their performances. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa and Nirahua look stunning together, and their performance to the song's beat is flawless. Their 'dhamakedaar' dance performance has left everyone speechless with their enthusiastic and marvellous dancing to the song's upbeat beats. 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The video has gone viral on the internet. On YouTube, it has had 1,070,521 views. In the post's comments section, online users and followers appreciated the dancing performance. Also Read: Tom Cruise to Chris Hemsworth - Top 7 highest paid Hollywood actors

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa and Nirahua are well-known for their enthralling dancing and performances in the Bhojpuri film industry. Also Read: Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD bedroom song ‘Diya Gul Kara’

