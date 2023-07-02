Entertainment

Tom Cruise to Chris Hemsworth - Top 7 highest paid Hollywood actors

Hollywood actors are paid a great deal amount for their work. And they bring life characters, which remain etched in our minds for along time.

Tom Cruise

The ‘Mission Impossible’ fame actor’s movie ‘Top Gun Maverick’ made a billion dollar in box office, and took Cruise’s earning to around 100 million dollars.

Will Smith

The actor reportedly received 35 million dollars for this film ‘Emancipation’.

Leonardo DiCaprio

The actor who is starring in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ got paid 30 million dollars by Martin Scorsese for the film.

Brad Pitt

For his latest gig ‘Formula 1’ drama, the 58-year-old actor-producer has locked in an exclusive negotiation of 30 million dollars.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

He was paid a hefty US$22.5 million sum to play DC Comics ‘Black Adam’.

Will Ferrell

Known for his comedic roles, the 55-year-old actor got 22 million dollars for the film ‘Spirited’.

Chris Hemsworth

Netflix paid this Aussie actor 20 million dollars for his Extraction 2 film. He is known for his role as Thor.

