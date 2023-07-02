Tom Cruise to Chris Hemsworth - Top 7 highest paid Hollywood actors

Entertainment
Hollywood actors are paid a great deal amount for their work. And they bring life characters, which remain etched in our minds for along time.
The ‘Mission Impossible’ fame actor’s movie ‘Top Gun Maverick’ made a billion dollar in box office, and took Cruise’s earning to around 100 million dollars.
The actor reportedly received 35 million dollars for this film ‘Emancipation’.
The actor who is starring in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ got paid 30 million dollars by Martin Scorsese for the film.
For his latest gig ‘Formula 1’ drama, the 58-year-old actor-producer has locked in an exclusive negotiation of 30 million dollars.
He was paid a hefty US$22.5 million sum to play DC Comics ‘Black Adam’.
Known for his comedic roles, the 55-year-old actor got 22 million dollars for the film ‘Spirited’.
Netflix paid this Aussie actor 20 million dollars for his Extraction 2 film. He is known for his role as Thor.