    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD bedroom song ‘Diya Gul Kara’ goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Jul 2, 2023, 6:49 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress sexy video: Pawan Singh and Monalisa’s hot romantic song ‘Diya Gul Kara’ from the film Satya sets major couple goals. Fans are going crazy 

    Pawan Singh, a versatile artist in the Bhojpuri industry, is adept in every aspect of art. In acting, singing, and dancing, he is unrivalled. Pawan Singh's flicks and songs have a cult following. 
     

    Almost all of his films are box office smashes, while Pawan Singh's music videos set new highs. His music videos are frequently distorted on the internet. 
     

    Pawan Singh's song video 'Diya Gul Kara', where he is seen dancing passionately with Monalisa, has recently become popular on YouTube.

    Pawan Singh and Monalisa's steamy chemistry in the music video has grabbed the viewers' hearts. 'Diya Gul Kara' features the voices of Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali.

    Manoj Matlabi wrote the lyrics for the song, while Avinash Jha "Ghunghroo" composed the music. Also Read: Kylie Jenner SEXY Photos: Cosmetics tycoon sets Instagram ablaze in sizzling bikinis

    Wave Music's YouTube channel has launched the upbeat song 'Diya Gul Kara' featuring Pawan Singh and Monalisa. So far, the music video has received 7.8 million views and 35K likes.
     

