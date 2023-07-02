Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD bedroom song ‘Diya Gul Kara’ goes viral-WATCH

Bhojpuri actress sexy video: Pawan Singh and Monalisa’s hot romantic song ‘Diya Gul Kara’ from the film Satya sets major couple goals. Fans are going crazy

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Pawan Singh, a versatile artist in the Bhojpuri industry, is adept in every aspect of art. In acting, singing, and dancing, he is unrivalled. Pawan Singh's flicks and songs have a cult following.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Almost all of his films are box office smashes, while Pawan Singh's music videos set new highs. His music videos are frequently distorted on the internet.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Pawan Singh's song video 'Diya Gul Kara', where he is seen dancing passionately with Monalisa, has recently become popular on YouTube.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Pawan Singh and Monalisa's steamy chemistry in the music video has grabbed the viewers' hearts. 'Diya Gul Kara' features the voices of Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Manoj Matlabi wrote the lyrics for the song, while Avinash Jha "Ghunghroo" composed the music. Also Read: Kylie Jenner SEXY Photos: Cosmetics tycoon sets Instagram ablaze in sizzling bikinis

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Wave Music's YouTube channel has launched the upbeat song 'Diya Gul Kara' featuring Pawan Singh and Monalisa. So far, the music video has received 7.8 million views and 35K likes.

