    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal Yadav's bedroom romance goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 3:17 PM IST

    Bhojpuri Dance Video: Monalisa and Khesari Lal Yadav's song video 'Khali Batiya Se Pet' goes viral with more than 10,018,434 views on YouTube.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa is one of Bhojpuri cinema's most daring and gorgeous actresses. She is an avid social media user. Her stunning fashion sense puts her in the limelight.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa undoubtedly has a significant social media following. She continues to strike dread into the hearts of her worshippers with her beauty. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Every day, she posts bold photographs and videos that her admirers like. Meanwhile, her old song is making a comeback.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa has destroyed the enchantment of Hindi, Telugu, Odisha, and Bengali films, in addition to Bhojpuri films. She has appeared in several Hindi television series.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    She appeared on Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss when her Hindi belt got renowned among the audience.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa has worked in many Hindi, Telugu, Odisha, and Bengali films.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    She appeared on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss, when her Hindi belt became renowned among the audience.

