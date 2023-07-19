Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress' HOT rain dance with Nirahua goes VIRAL (Watch)

    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 4:17 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress sexy video: Fans gasp for air after seeing Nirahua and Monalisa set new boldness limits in this rain dance video.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa considered the "superstar" of Bhojpuri music and films, sets the internet on fire with each new single release.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This is why Monalisa's fan base is continually increasing. Monalisa has excellent chemistry with any actor she works with. She is the most outstanding and most gifted actress in Bhojpuri films in every manner. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    You would be astonished to learn that anytime Monalisa's name is mentioned, a list of recent Bihar superhit films in which she has appeared immediately comes to mind.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This is why her fan base is always growing. Meanwhile, a Monalisa song is quickly becoming popular. After watching this, the spectators are unable to contain themselves.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri song "Jobana kas ke daba da Saiyan" is popular on social media. Monalisa burns the water in this song by dancing fiercely with Nirahua.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This is why a large number of people appreciate this song. This video shows their fantastic synergy. In the song, Monalisa can be seen dancing and romancing Nirahua. Also Read: Gigi Hadid post-arrest shares SEXY bikini pictures, says: 'All’s Well That Ends Well'

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The music video for the song features Nirahua and Monalisa's remarkable leaping. This is why this video is gaining much traction on social media. Also Read: 'Bawaal' to 'The Deepest Breath': New OTT releases this week

