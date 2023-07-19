Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress' HOT rain dance with Nirahua goes VIRAL (Watch)

Bhojpuri actress sexy video: Fans gasp for air after seeing Nirahua and Monalisa set new boldness limits in this rain dance video.

Monalisa considered the "superstar" of Bhojpuri music and films, sets the internet on fire with each new single release.

This is why Monalisa's fan base is continually increasing. Monalisa has excellent chemistry with any actor she works with. She is the most outstanding and most gifted actress in Bhojpuri films in every manner. (WATCH VIDEO)



You would be astonished to learn that anytime Monalisa's name is mentioned, a list of recent Bihar superhit films in which she has appeared immediately comes to mind.

This is why her fan base is always growing. Meanwhile, a Monalisa song is quickly becoming popular. After watching this, the spectators are unable to contain themselves.

The Bhojpuri song "Jobana kas ke daba da Saiyan" is popular on social media. Monalisa burns the water in this song by dancing fiercely with Nirahua.

This is why a large number of people appreciate this song. This video shows their fantastic synergy. In the song, Monalisa can be seen dancing and romancing Nirahua.

The music video for the song features Nirahua and Monalisa's remarkable leaping. This is why this video is gaining much traction on social media.