'Bawaal' to 'The Deepest Breath': New OTT releases this week

With 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' predicted to set theatres ablaze with their box office collection this weekend, here's what is new for you to watch this week on OTT.
Small-town couple's troubled honeymoon trip to Europe unravels relationship issues as they confront the history of World War II. Coming to Amazon Prime Video on July 21.
Single mother Ana faces a challenging task when her son demands a 30-day trial period for a father, turning her world upside down. Streaming on Jio Cinema from July 21.
Childhood friends face new challenges in relationships, family, and careers in Serenity, South Carolina, in the new season. Streaming on Netflix from July 20.
An unlikely trio gets involved in exposing a government cloning conspiracy after they experience some odd events happening around them. Coming to Netflix on July 21
Paleoanthropologist, Lee Berger, discovers the oldest graveyard in South Africa filled with ancient, small-brained, ape-like creatures. The documentary is on Netflix.
Series inspired by Kevin Durant's life, showcasing a basketball prodigy navigating pressure, roadblocks, and finding true swagger. Streaming on AppleTV+ from July 23.
The documentary in Netflix follows Italian freediver Alessia Zecchini on her journey to break a world record with the assistance of safety diver, Stephan Keenan.