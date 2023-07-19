Entertainment

'Bawaal' to 'The Deepest Breath': New OTT releases this week

With 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' predicted to set theatres ablaze with their box office collection this weekend, here's what is new for you to watch this week on OTT.

Bawaal

Small-town couple's troubled honeymoon trip to Europe unravels relationship issues as they confront the history of World War II. Coming to Amazon Prime Video on July 21.

Trial Period

Single mother Ana faces a challenging task when her son demands a 30-day trial period for a father, turning her world upside down. Streaming on Jio Cinema from July 21.

Sweet Magnolias Season 3

Childhood friends face new challenges in relationships, family, and careers in Serenity, South Carolina, in the new season. Streaming on Netflix from July 20.

They Cloned Tyrone

An unlikely trio gets involved in exposing a government cloning conspiracy after they experience some odd events happening around them. Coming to Netflix on July 21

Unknown: Cave of Bones

Paleoanthropologist, Lee Berger, discovers the oldest graveyard in South Africa filled with ancient, small-brained, ape-like creatures. The documentary is on Netflix.

Swagger Season 2

Series inspired by Kevin Durant's life, showcasing a basketball prodigy navigating pressure, roadblocks, and finding true swagger. Streaming on AppleTV+ from July 23.

The Deepest Breath

The documentary in Netflix follows Italian freediver Alessia Zecchini on her journey to break a world record with the assistance of safety diver, Stephan Keenan. 

