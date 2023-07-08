Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her HOT body in bikini; take a look

    First Published Jul 8, 2023, 5:26 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Monalisa shares a peek of her pool time wearing a floral bikini. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, 'Holiday Vibe check.'

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Monalisa, a Bhojpuri actress, posts amazing photos and videos on social media. The actress posted pool photos again, attracting attention.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress appeared in a flowery swimsuit in the photos. The actress captioned the photos, 'Holiday Vibe check.' 

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Monalisa, one of the Bhojipuri entertainment industry's heartthrobs, has consistently captivated her followers. She has a distinct fashion sense that draws a lot of attention.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Furthermore, her regular interaction posts keep followers interested in her. Aside from that, the actress, like many celebrities, enjoys travelling and having fun.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The lovely diva headed to Instagram and posted a pair of hotness-soaring bikini photos. She was dressed in a bright blue bikini. Her unkempt haircut and cosmetics completed her look.

    article_image6

    She posed outside in the sun with stunning scenery and nature. Her lovely stance in the photos is really irresistible. She showed off her form brilliantly. As a result, she titled her image, "Take Me Back.....??..."

    article_image7

    Furthermore, summer is a season for vacation. So the TV and Bhpjpuri actress is having fun in a bikini on the beach.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Palak Purswani to make a surprise guest appearance in Big Boss OTT 2? ADC

    Palak Purswani to make a surprise guest appearance in Bigg Boss OTT 2?

    From Baishe Srabon to Rajkahini: Here's a list of 6 highly regarded Bengali crime thrillers ADC EIA

    From Baishe Srabon to Rajkahini: Here's a list of 6 highly regarded Bengali crime thrillers

    Rishabh Shetty got THIS surprise from his wife on his birthday, Read to know more ATG EAI

    Rishabh Shetty got THIS surprise from his wife on his birthday, Read to know more

    Kichcha Sudeep filed defamation case against MN Kumar, demands Rs 10 crores, apology RBA

    Kichcha Sudeep filed defamation case against MN Kumar, demands Rs 10 crores, apology

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid dating? Duo spotted to be flirting cheesily during meeting ADC

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid dating? Duo spotted to be flirting candidly during meeting, here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    cricket Sourav Ganguly and Dona Roy: A love story of childhood sweethearts osf

    Sourav Ganguly and Dona Roy: A love story of childhood sweethearts

    Palak Purswani to make a surprise guest appearance in Big Boss OTT 2? ADC

    Palak Purswani to make a surprise guest appearance in Bigg Boss OTT 2?

    Momo to Chow Mein-7 Chinese fast food YOU must try RBA

    Momo to Chow Mein-7 Chinese fast food YOU must try

    WB Panchayat Elections 2023: Two children injured in Bhangor after mistaking crude bomb for ball AJR

    WB Panchayat Elections 2023: Two children injured in Bhangor after mistaking crude bomb for ball

    7 romantic K-dramas to watch on Netflix RBA EAI

    7 romantic K-dramas to watch on Netflix

    Recent Videos

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon