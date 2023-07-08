Monalisa SEXY photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her HOT body in bikini; take a look

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa shares a peek of her pool time wearing a floral bikini. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, 'Holiday Vibe check.'

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Monalisa, a Bhojpuri actress, posts amazing photos and videos on social media. The actress posted pool photos again, attracting attention.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The actress appeared in a flowery swimsuit in the photos. The actress captioned the photos, 'Holiday Vibe check.'

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Monalisa, one of the Bhojipuri entertainment industry's heartthrobs, has consistently captivated her followers. She has a distinct fashion sense that draws a lot of attention.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Furthermore, her regular interaction posts keep followers interested in her. Aside from that, the actress, like many celebrities, enjoys travelling and having fun.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The lovely diva headed to Instagram and posted a pair of hotness-soaring bikini photos. She was dressed in a bright blue bikini. Her unkempt haircut and cosmetics completed her look.

She posed outside in the sun with stunning scenery and nature. Her lovely stance in the photos is really irresistible. She showed off her form brilliantly. As a result, she titled her image, "Take Me Back.....??..."

Furthermore, summer is a season for vacation. So the TV and Bhpjpuri actress is having fun in a bikini on the beach.