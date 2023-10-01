Mia Khalifa SUPER-SEXY photos: Actress stuns in SHOCKING, revealing attires (PICTURES)

Mia Khalifa, born in Lebanon in 1993, gained fame in the adult film industry in 2014 but left after a short stint. She transitioned into sports commentary and advocacy work, addressing various social issues while trying to move beyond her past in the industry

Mia Khalifa amplifies the temperature and fashion element to the next level in her bold avatar by donning a racy black bikini and thin-stringed bottoms with the backdrop of azure blue beach waters and blue skies.

Former adult star looks sexy by donning a baby pink Bikini and pink shades to complement her final look

Her career in the adult film industry lasted only a few months in 2014, during which she filmed a relatively small number of scenes

Mia Khalifa left the adult film industry in early 2015 and has since focused on different career pursuits

Mia Khalifa has used her platform to advocate for various causes, including mental health awareness and sports-related topics

In this orange bikini, Mia Khalifa is seen to enjoy her time in what seems like a hotel pool. The former adult actress is seen to enjoy the sun

Despite her short time in the industry, her name remains widely recognized, and her experiences have shaped discussions about consent and exploitation in the adult film world