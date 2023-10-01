Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mia Khalifa SUPER-SEXY photos: Actress stuns in SHOCKING, revealing attires (PICTURES)

    First Published Oct 1, 2023, 3:46 PM IST

    Mia Khalifa, born in Lebanon in 1993, gained fame in the adult film industry in 2014 but left after a short stint. She transitioned into sports commentary and advocacy work, addressing various social issues while trying to move beyond her past in the industry

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa amplifies the temperature and fashion element to the next level in her bold avatar by donning a racy black bikini and thin-stringed bottoms with the backdrop of azure blue beach waters and blue skies.

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Former adult star looks sexy by donning a baby pink Bikini and pink shades to complement her final look

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Her career in the adult film industry lasted only a few months in 2014, during which she filmed a relatively small number of scenes

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mia Khalifa left the adult film industry in early 2015 and has since focused on different career pursuits

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa has used her platform to advocate for various causes, including mental health awareness and sports-related topics

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    In this orange bikini, Mia Khalifa is seen to enjoy her time in what seems like a hotel pool. The former adult actress is seen to enjoy the sun

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Despite her short time in the industry, her name remains widely recognized, and her experiences have shaped discussions about consent and exploitation in the adult film world

