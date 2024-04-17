Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mia Khalifa SEXY photos: Know about popular OnlyFans model's education, work, early life and journey

    First Published Apr 17, 2024, 5:44 PM IST

    Who is Mia Khalifa? At 21, Mia Khalifa made a life-changing decision: She entered the adult film industry in 2014 and quickly became one of the most sought-after names on the internet. Let us know more about her 

    article_image1

    Mia Khalifa, a Lebanese-American celebrity, rose to prominence after briefly working in the adult film industry. She eventually left the porn industry to work as a fashion designer.

    article_image2

    Mia Khalifa is quite active on social media and frequently posts photos of her clothing line, which she launch a few years back. 

    article_image3

    Mia Khalifa was born in Beruit and reared in a Catholic environment. She started the sex business in October 2014 and became the most-viewed performer on P*rnhub within two months.

    article_image4

    She was 22 years old when her pornographic film wearing a Hijab went viral and sparked uproar across Lebanon. 

    article_image5

    It is reported that she stage name was derived from the names of her dog, Mia, and American rapper Wiz Khalifa.

    article_image6

    Mia Khalifa married her high-school lover in February 2011. They split in 2014 and divorced in 2016. She then married American professional chef Robert Sandberg in 2019, but they separated in 2020. As of 2022, she is in a relationship with Puerto Rican rapper and musician Jhayco.

    article_image7

    Mia Khalifa attended a French-language private school in Beirut. She learnt English and immigrated to the United States in 2001 with her family.

    article_image8

    She went on to attend Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock, Virginia, and eventually earned a Bachelor of Arts in history from the University of Texas at El Paso.
     

