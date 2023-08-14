Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model flaunts her assets in BLACK unbuttoned shirt; SEE jaw-dropping pictures

    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

    Something about Mia Khalifa keeps everyone on her toes. You want to watch her Instagram feed full of captivating and tempting pictures and videos of herself enjoying the best of her days as she soaks in the sun and sets Instagram ablaze with her luscious curves and assets in the sexiest looks and attires. A detailed glance at Mia Khalifa's latest photos can make fans drool at her luscious curves and assets.

    article_image1

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Whether because she has a fierce passion for Washington or because of her sultry hot pics and videos. Here is a glimpse at the times when fashion icon and model Mia Khalifa just upped the heat on the 'gram with her assorted and sexy collection of unbuttoned black silk shirt, wherein she showed off her assets, booty and luscious body. Mia Khalifa was recently also featured in Vogue, making her the most popular and globally loved fashion influencer who made it to Vogue UK. Besides, she keeps making waves as a globally prominent model and influencer.

    article_image2

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks alluring and sultry in this wet and sizzling avatar by donning a bold pink plunging neckline bikini with a French braids hairdo. She is elevating the style game in this outfit.

    article_image3

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa posted this sexy attire photo on her Instagram handle. In this photo, she is channeling her inner sexy diva in the silk material black unbuttoned shirt that shows fans a glimpse of her left breast and sexy figure.

    article_image4

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks sizzling and scintillating in this risque black silk unbuttoned shirt as she stands in front of the mirror. She is flaunting her collarbones and toned legs in this photo which is so unmissable.

    article_image5

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa is sitting down in a sultry way in front of the mirror and showing off her sexiest black unbuttoned shirt attire that shows off her sexy legs and chest area to fans.

    article_image6

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa is sitting down in front of her huge mirror as she flaunts her booty, thighs, legs and svelte figure in this racy black unbuttoned shirt outfit which only makes her look irresistible.

    article_image7

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa amplifies the temperature and fashion element to the next level in her bold avatar by donning a racy black bikini and thin-stringed bottoms with the backdrop of azure blue beach waters and blue skies.

    article_image8

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa closes her eyes and goes bold in this bright pink see-through attire and one strap is down which gives fans a view of her breasts with pink star pasties on it.

    article_image9

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks stunning and sizzling with tousled wet hair as she flaunts her breasts in a bold red open bikini in this picture.

    article_image10

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks ravishing and a sight to behold in a bold silver bikini and bottoms as she sits down sexily on a beach chair with an adorable yet sexy look.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Arjun Kapoor hailed stepmom Sridevi in front of Janhvi, Karan Johar (THROWBACK) MSW

    Arjun Kapoor hailed stepmom Sridevi in front of Janhvi, Karan Johar (THROWBACK)

    Alia Bhatt recalls first encounter with Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of THIS film at age 11 ATG

    Alia Bhatt recalls first encounter with Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of THIS film at age 11

    Independence Day 2023: 15 songs that instill patriotic fervour ATG EAI

    Independence Day 2023: 15 songs for your I-day playlist

    Chandramukhi 2 song: Kangana Ranaut gets brutally trolled for her Bharatanatyam dance in 'Swagathaanjali' RBA

    'Chandramukhi 2' song: Kangana Ranaut gets brutally trolled for her Bharatanatyam dance in 'Swagathaanjali'

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Youtuber star Abhishek Malhan got hospitalized before 'grand finale'; Know details vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Youtuber star Abhishek Malhan got hospitalized before 'grand finale'; Know details

    Recent Stories

    Cricket BCCI loses blue tick verification on Twitter account amidst support for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign osf

    BCCI loses blue tick verification on Twitter account amidst support for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

    Amid escalating tensions, Russia fires warning shots at cargo ship in Black Sea; Ukraine slams 'act of piracy' snt

    Amid escalating tensions, Russia fires warning shots at cargo ship in Black Sea; Ukraine slams 'act of piracy'

    Independence Day 2023: 954 police personnel awarded Police Medals

    Independence Day 2023: 954 police personnel awarded Police Medals

    Independence Day 2023 5 make up looks you can try gcw

    Independence Day 2023: 5 make up looks you can try

    Arjun Kapoor hailed stepmom Sridevi in front of Janhvi, Karan Johar (THROWBACK) MSW

    Arjun Kapoor hailed stepmom Sridevi in front of Janhvi, Karan Johar (THROWBACK)

    Recent Videos

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon