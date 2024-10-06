Mamata Banerjee announces jobs for women in West Bengal before Durga Puja

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been inaugurating one Puja after another since Mahalaya. During one such inauguration, the Chief Minister made a grand announcement. In addition to the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, Mamata announced that jobs would be provided to the women of the state. Read on to know what she said.

The Trinamool Congress has defeated the BJP in the elections with the help of the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme. Lakshmi Bhandar has brought success to the Trinamool Congress in the ballot box. This project has helped Mamata Banerjee the most in whitewashing the BJP in Bengal.

Earlier, women of Bengal used to get an allowance of five hundred rupees per month under this scheme. It was later increased.

The increased allowance has already been credited to the bank accounts of the women. Earlier, where the general category women of the state used to get 500 rupees per month, now they get 1 thousand rupees per month.

On the other hand, all Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe women who used to get 1 thousand rupees per month now get 1200 rupees.

According to political analysts, it is only because of this Lakshmi Bhandar allowance that rural Bengal has voted overwhelmingly for Mamata's Trinamool, which is also the opinion of some of the opposition.

It goes without saying that the Lakshmi Bhandar project has given oxygen to the Trinamool in the Lok Sabha elections. Mamata made a big announcement for the women of the state in the backdrop of Durga Puja!

Lakshmi's treasure remained. Along with this, Mamata announced to give jobs to the girls of the state. Know what he said.

Now you can get reward for catching fake videos. Not only that, you can also get a job! Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself made this announcement while inaugurating the Police Line Puja

While inaugurating the Police Line Puja, he expressed his anger over cyber crime and fake videos. He said, 'Now AI has come out. You will see my picture, you will see my body, you will hear my speech, but it is not me. Fake. This is AI. Now the number of cyber crimes has increased'.

After this, Mamata (Mamata Banerjee) entrusted a big 'responsibility' to the girls. He also talked about rewarding those who will be able to fulfill this responsibility and giving them jobs.

In the words of the Chief Minister, 'I am telling the State Police and Kolkata Police that the girls will first be able to detect the crime, write fake on the fake videos and send them to the police first, there will be 100 prizes for them. If needed, they will also get jobs'.

