Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mamata Banerjee announces jobs for women in West Bengal before Durga Puja

    Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been inaugurating one Puja after another since Mahalaya. During one such inauguration, the Chief Minister made a grand announcement. In addition to the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, Mamata announced that jobs would be provided to the women of the state. Read on to know what she said.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 9:50 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 6, 2024, 10:01 PM IST

    The Trinamool Congress has defeated the BJP in the elections with the help of the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme. Lakshmi Bhandar has brought success to the Trinamool Congress in the ballot box. This project has helped Mamata Banerjee the most in whitewashing the BJP in Bengal.

    article_image2

    Earlier, women of Bengal used to get an allowance of five hundred rupees per month under this scheme. It was later increased.

    article_image3

    The increased allowance has already been credited to the bank accounts of the women. Earlier, where the general category women of the state used to get 500 rupees per month, now they get 1 thousand rupees per month.

    article_image4

    On the other hand, all Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe women who used to get 1 thousand rupees per month now get 1200 rupees.

    article_image5

    According to political analysts, it is only because of this Lakshmi Bhandar allowance that rural Bengal has voted overwhelmingly for Mamata's Trinamool, which is also the opinion of some of the opposition.

    article_image6

    It goes without saying that the Lakshmi Bhandar project has given oxygen to the Trinamool in the Lok Sabha elections. Mamata made a big announcement for the women of the state in the backdrop of Durga Puja!

    article_image7

    Lakshmi's treasure remained. Along with this, Mamata announced to give jobs to the girls of the state. Know what he said.

    article_image8

    Now you can get reward for catching fake videos. Not only that, you can also get a job! Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself made this announcement while inaugurating the Police Line Puja

    article_image9

    While inaugurating the Police Line Puja, he expressed his anger over cyber crime and fake videos. He said, 'Now AI has come out. You will see my picture, you will see my body, you will hear my speech, but it is not me. Fake. This is AI. Now the number of cyber crimes has increased'.

    article_image10

    After this, Mamata (Mamata Banerjee) entrusted a big 'responsibility' to the girls. He also talked about rewarding those who will be able to fulfill this responsibility and giving them jobs.

    article_image11

    In the words of the Chief Minister, 'I am telling the State Police and Kolkata Police that the girls will first be able to detect the crime, write fake on the fake videos and send them to the police first, there will be 100 prizes for them. If needed, they will also get jobs'.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: MR Ajith Kumar removed from ADGP law and order post amid controversies anr

    Kerala govt removes ADGP M R Ajith Kumar from law and order duties amid controversies

    Kerala: PV Anvar calls for division of Kozhikode and Malappuram after launching new political outfit DMK anr

    Kerala: PV Anvar calls for division of Kozhikode and Malappuram after launching new political outfit DMK

    Weather update: IMD predicts Delhi, northwest India to experience extended warm spell for another week AJR

    Weather update: IMD predicts Delhi, northwest India to experience extended warm spell for another week

    Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt launches 'Zero Poverty' mission with digital push, DBT tracking AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt launches 'Zero Poverty' mission with digital push, DBT tracking

    CM Yogi unveils Mahakumbh 2025 logo featuring engraved Amrit Kalash, Akshayvat and satellite image of Sangam dmn

    CM Yogi unveils Mahakumbh 2025 logo featuring engraved Amrit Kalash, Akshayvat and satellite image of Sangam

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: MR Ajith Kumar removed from ADGP law and order post amid controversies anr

    Kerala govt removes ADGP M R Ajith Kumar from law and order duties amid controversies

    Bigg Boss 18 Premiere: Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Shehzada Dhami and more enter Salman Khan's house RBA

    Bigg Boss 18 Premiere: Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Shehzada Dhami and more enter Salman Khan's house

    Kerala: PV Anvar calls for division of Kozhikode and Malappuram after launching new political outfit DMK anr

    Kerala: PV Anvar calls for division of Kozhikode and Malappuram after launching new political outfit DMK

    Vettaiyan To Jigra- 7 Upcoming Movies to watch THIS Dussehra

    Vettaiyan To Jigra- 7 Upcoming Movies to watch THIS Dussehra

    cricket Women's T20 World Cup: India keeps semis hopes alive with six-wicket win over Pakistan scr

    Women's T20 World Cup: India keeps semis hopes alive with six-wicket win over Pakistan

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon