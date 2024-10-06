Bigg Boss 18: Who is Aniruddhacharya Maharaj? Know about Pookie Baba

Entertainment
With his unique take on life, love, and cuisine, he has built a huge internet following around spirituality and comedy. Born on September 27, 1989, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.
Aniruddhacharya was born as Anirudh Tiwari. He was spiritual from childhood. He deepened his spirituality by studying the Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, and Mahabharata at Vrindavan.
With over 25 million social media followers, Aniruddhacharya entertains and preaches. The London World Book of Records recognised him as the most popular spiritual talk YouTuber.
A spiritual Jabalpur family raised Aniruddhacharya Maharaj with a strong Hindu connection. His spiritual journey was shaped by his Hindu priest father.
He travelled to Vrindavan to enhance his spirituality after studying Hindu texts his whole life. In 2024, he received a PhD from an USA institution, adding to his achievements.
He is married to Arti Tiwari, and they have two boys. Despite his immense celebrity, Maharaj stays grounded, frequently emphasising the significance of family and spiritual values.
Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj has established the Gauri Gopal Ashram in Vrindavan, where he spends his time in charitable works like human service, animal service etc.
His net worth at Rs 4–5 crore. Financial Express reports that he gets Rs 45 lakh monthly from spiritual events and his renowned YouTube channel, which generates Rs 2 lakh.