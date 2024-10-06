Bigg Boss 18 Premiere: Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Shehzada Dhami and more enter Salman Khan's house

Salman Khan started Bigg Boss 18 by introducing the first contestant, Chahat Pandey. Hailing from Damoh district in Madhya Pradesh, Chahat credited her mother for her success.

Entertainment Desk. Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 18' premiered on Sunday night. Salman Khan first gave a glimpse of the house and then introduced the contestants one by one. The first contestant of the show was Chahat Pandey. She entered the house dancing to the song 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'. Earlier, she said in Salman Khan's style, 'Bigg Boss ji swagat nahi karoge hamara'.

2. Avinash Mishra

TV actor Avinash Mishra, famous for 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke', entered the 'Bigg Boss' house as the second contestant.

3. Shehzada Dhami

Shehzada Dhami, whom people have seen in shows like 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', will now be seen playing the game in the 'Bigg Boss' house. He became the third contestant of the show.

