Pictures: Mia Khalifa gets trolled for claiming ‘Sex Work Is Work'; here's what the ex-pornstar said

Ex-Pornstar Mia Khalifa, who has more than 4 million followers on Twitter, made the remarks while sharing her opinions on how people see "sex work."

Mia Khalifa, a former porn star, frequently uses social media. She often posts erotic pictures and videos of her vacays and sexy dresses in her daily life.



In addition, Mia Khalifa wants to promote body acceptance and promote discussions on women's empowerment.

The former Pornhub star, however, has once again swept the internet when she stated that she could earn more money online by selling "hand boob" pictures than by enlisting in the US Army.



However, one internet user appeared to disagree with her socioeconomic ideas and asserted that "sex work is labour." Mia took exception to this and scolded him for his offensive comments.



Mia replied to the troll and continued her lesson by writing, “It’s so dangerous to simply say sex work is empowering. Because I would never say that to an 18 year old who’s digital footprint hasn’t been tainted by mistakes yet.”



Interestingly enough, Mia was recently photographed having the time of her life while on a lengthy tour of Europe with her lover, the Puerto Rican musician Jhay Cortez. She looked to be enjoying herself while spending most of her vacation on a yacht close to Ibiza. Also Read: Pictures: Sara Ali Khan looks HOT on the cover of a leading magazine!

