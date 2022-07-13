Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pictures: Mia Khalifa gets trolled for claiming ‘Sex Work Is Work'; here's what the ex-pornstar said

    First Published Jul 13, 2022, 5:38 PM IST

    Ex-Pornstar Mia Khalifa, who has more than 4 million followers on Twitter, made the remarks while sharing her opinions on how people see "sex work."

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    Mia Khalifa, a former porn star, frequently uses social media. She often posts erotic pictures and videos of her vacays and sexy dresses in her daily life. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    In addition, Mia Khalifa wants to promote body acceptance and promote discussions on women's empowerment.

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    The former Pornhub star, however, has once again swept the internet when she stated that she could earn more money online by selling "hand boob" pictures than by enlisting in the US Army.
     

    Twitter Screenshot

    The statements were made by Mia Khalifa, who has more than 4 million followers on Twitter when she expressed her opinions on how "sex work" is seen.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    However, one internet user appeared to disagree with her socioeconomic ideas and asserted that "sex work is labour." Mia took exception to this and scolded him for his offensive comments.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    Mia replied to the troll and continued her lesson by writing, “It’s so dangerous to simply say sex work is empowering. Because I would never say that to an 18 year old who’s digital footprint hasn’t been tainted by mistakes yet.”
     

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    Interestingly enough, Mia was recently photographed having the time of her life while on a lengthy tour of Europe with her lover, the Puerto Rican musician Jhay Cortez. She looked to be enjoying herself while spending most of her vacation on a yacht close to Ibiza. Also Read: Pictures: Sara Ali Khan looks HOT on the cover of a leading magazine!

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    The University of Texas student-turned-Lebanese beauty shared several holiday updates on her Instagram stories.  Also Read: Are Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan friends? Know Koffee With Karan Season 7 inside gossip

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exclusive 777 Charlie: Director Kiranraj K says 'Adopt, don't shop'; talks about high demands on Labrador RBA

    (Exclusive) 777 Charlie: Director Kiranraj K says 'Adopt, don't shop'; talks about high demands on Labrador

    Pictures Sara Ali Khan looks HOT on the cover of a leading magazine! RBA

    Pictures: Sara Ali Khan looks HOT on the cover of a leading magazine!

    Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty charged in drugs case, accused of purchasing and financing drugs RBA

    Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty charged in drugs case, accused of purchasing and financing drugs

    Emmy Awards 2022: Squid Game to Euphoria to Succession; know complete list of nominations RBA

    Emmy Awards 2022: Squid Game to Euphoria to Succession; know complete list of nominations

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding called OFF? Here's what dad Suniel Shetty has to say RBA

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding called OFF? Here's what dad Suniel Shetty has to say

    Recent Stories

    Watch Heavy rainfall in Karnataka makes magnificent Jog Falls mesmerising-tgy

    Watch: Heavy rainfall in Karnataka makes magnificent Jog Falls mesmerising

    FACT CHECK Did protesters take over anchoring duties at Sri Lankan Govt's Rupavahini snt

    FACT-CHECK: Did protesters take over anchoring duties at Sri Lankan Govt's Rupavahini?

    Good to hear Nasser Hussain agree - Sachin Tendulkar comes up with ultimate praise for Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    'Good to hear Nasser Hussain agree' - Tendulkar comes up with ultimate praise for Bumrah

    Brave youths rescued a calf stranded in a deep valley risking their lives: watch the video - gps

    Brave youths rescued a calf stranded in a deep valley risking their lives: watch the video

    Genetically engineered pig heart successfully transplanted in brain-dead recipients in US - adt

    Genetically engineered pig heart successfully transplanted in brain-dead recipients in US

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon
    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon