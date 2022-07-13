Pictures: Sara Ali Khan looks HOT on the cover of a leading magazine!

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sara Ali Khan definitely nailed it with her charming smiles, understated makeup, and straight hair while showcasing her stunning beauty.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 13, 2022, 1:33 PM IST

    One of the most talented young performers working now is Sara Ali Khan. The actor is currently featured on the cover of a prestigious magazine and appears to be a flawless vision. Let's have a look at some very sexy outfits that Sara donned when she appeared on the covers of top fashion publications.

    Sara is a true diva, carrying off an elegant traditional black outfit and giving it a contemporary twist with the hot bare-belly style, while her necklace adds an additional star to her glamorous persona.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia)

    Sara definitely nailed it with her charming smiles, understated makeup, and straight hair while showcasing her stunning beauty.

    Once more, the actress shows off her hotness in a black Split Thigh dress as the lights shine brightly on her beautiful face and catch on her golden jewellery.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia)

    Sara, who is trying her hand at fashion, looked adorable in a body-hugging black dress with drop earrings on one side. She also added a touch of elegance to her beauty by simply pulling her hair up in the back.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia)

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2022, 1:33 PM IST
