When is Gudi Padwa 2025? Know reasons behind THIS celebration

Hindu New Year starts from Chaitra month

The Hindu New Year starts on Pratipada of Shukla Paksha in Chaitra month, celebrated with unique traditions across different parts of the country.

Gudi Padwa is celebrated in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, Gudi Padwa marks the Hindu New Year. "Gudi" means victory flag, and the festival is filled with various beliefs and traditions that make it uniquely special.

When is Gudi Padwa 2025?

According to the Panchang, Chaitra Shukla Pratipada Tithi falls on Sunday, March 30, marking the celebration of Gudi Padwa and the start of the Hindu New Year.

Why do we celebrate Gudi Padwa?

When Shivaji defeated the Mughals, people celebrated by waving victory flags. That day also marked the Hindu New Year, leading to the celebration of Gudi Padwa.

What is Gudi?

On the occasion of Hindu New Year in Maharashtra, people keep a lota on a stick outside their homes and create a form of a woman on it and decorate it. This is called Gudi.

Auspicious Yoga on Gudi Padwa

On Gudi Padwa, Sunday, March 30, auspicious Sarvarthasiddhi, Vardhaman, and Anand Yogas will occur, enhancing the festival's significance and making it even more special.

