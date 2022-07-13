Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan friends? Know Koffee With Karan Season 7 inside gossip

    First Published Jul 13, 2022, 2:37 PM IST

    On the Hotstar Specials show Season 7 of Koffee With Karan, Janhvi Kapoor discusses the motivation for her relationship with Sara Ali Khan.

    Photo Courtesy: Disney+ Hotstar

    The much anticipated Koffee With Karan Season 7 has returned with hot cups of passionate confessions, manifestations, and secrets. The hottest Bollywood friends and movie favourites, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, visit the sofa in the second episode of the season with tales of their fashion, wit, and adventure.

    Photo Courtesy: Disney+ Hotstar

    As the show's legendary presenter Karan Johar prods them about life, work, and love, the dynamic duo divulges identities and situations. The two actors recount how their friendship was cemented by moving in next door in the forthcoming episode.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Disney+ Hotstar

    “We were neighbours in Goa and we had a common friend. Then one day we started talking. We ended up talking till 8 AM in the morning,” said Janhvi Kapoor. The duo continued speaking about their escapades in Goa for two days, bonding over work, family and interests. To this, Sara Ali Khan added that their impromptu session ended up being an all-nighter. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Disney+ Hotstar

    Photo Courtesy: Disney+ Hotstar

    With new games including Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, and the all-time favourite rapid-fire, Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar and bring fans closer to their favourite performers. Also Read: Thor Love And Thunder Box Office: Chris Hemsworth's film-going solid crossed Rs. 74.80 cr

    Photo Courtesy: Disney+ Hotstar

    Popular actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor will appear in Koffee With Karan Season 7's second episode on July 14 at 7 PM, broadcast only on Disney+ Hotstar. Also Read: Where is Katrina Kaif? Is Katrina pregnant? Here's what we know

