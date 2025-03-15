Madhuri Dixit to Kajol, Aamir Khan's 8 heroines at 50; beauty unfazed

Entertainment
Juhi Chawla, 57, looks beautiful even at this age. Juhi has maintained herself well. You can't tell her age by looking at her. Juhi has done many films with Aamir Khan.
Raveena Tandon, 52, appeared with Aamir Khan in the film Andaz Apna Apna. Raveena also looks quite young and beautiful at this age.
Karisma Kapoor, who worked with Aamir Khan in the film Raja Hindustani, is 50 years old. Karisma looks very beautiful at this age. The glow on her face is still intact.
Kajol is 50 years old and her charisma is still intact at this age. Kajol has maintained herself well. She looks quite young even at this age.
Twinkle Khanna, who worked with Aamir Khan in the film Mela, is 51 years old. Even at this age, Twinkle is quite slim and trim.
Madhuri Dixit's age cannot be guessed. She is 57 years old and still looks very beautiful and young. Madhuri has worked with Aamir Khan in the film Dil and Deewana Mujhsa Nahin.
Ayesha Jhulka, who worked with Aamir Khan in the film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, is 52 years old. Ayesha also looks quite beautiful at this age.
Preity Zinta worked with Aamir Khan in Dil Chahta Hai. Preity, 50, also looks very beautiful and gorgeous at this age.
