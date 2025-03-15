Entertainment
On the auspicious occasion of Holi, Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife Dhanashree Verma performed a special prayer. She was seen flaunting a desi look wearing a saree.
Dhanashree Verma celebrated the festival of Holi with famous singer Neha Kakkar. Neha's husband, Rohanpreet Singh, was also seen on this special occasion.
Neha Kakkar was also seen stealing the show on the occasion of Holi with Dhanashree Verma. Neha looked very beautiful in a pink colored suit.
Neha Kakkar also clicked a wonderful photo with her husband Rohanpreet Singh. Both looked very beautiful playing Holi together.
Apart from Neha Kakkar, brother Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar also looked very happy on the occasion of Holi with Dhanashree Verma.
Holi is otherwise known as the festival of colors. But, Dhanashree Verma and Neha Kakkar were seen playing Holi with flowers on this occasion.
On this holy occasion of Holi, Dhanashree Verma also danced fiercely with the people. She was also seen dancing with her mother.
