How India celebrated Holi; 20 must-see photos from festival of colours

How India celebrated Holi: A vibrant celebration of colours, unity, and tradition, Holi 2025 brought millions together across India in joyous revelry.

Millions of Indians came together to celebrate Holi, the festival of colours, in a grand and joyous manner. Marking the arrival of spring and symbolizing the victory of good over evil, Holi brought people of all ages and backgrounds onto the streets, drenched in vibrant hues of pink, green, yellow, and blue.

The festivities began on the eve of Holi with the lighting of Holika Dahan, a bonfire symbolizing the burning away of evil. Across cities and villages, people gathered around crackling flames, performing rituals that have been followed for centuries. The night set the stage for the spectacular celebrations that unfolded the next morning. Also read: Inside PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal enjoy Holi with family; their Instagram posts go viral Here's a look at some of the most stunning photos from India's Holi celebrations:

People gathered in large numbers in Prayagraj on Thursday, joyfully smearing vibrant colours on each other in a spirited prelude to the grand Holi celebrations.

Laughter and cheer filled the air as friends, families, and strangers alike engaged in the playful exchange of powdered hues, embracing the festive spirit with enthusiasm and camaraderie.

Students of Patna Women's College came together to celebrate the vibrant festival of Holi, joyfully smearing colours on each other in a spirited display of festivity.

Laughter and excitement filled the air as the young women immersed themselves in the revelry, dancing, singing, and embracing the age-old tradition of playing with colours.

The college campus transformed into a riot of hues, symbolizing the essence of unity, joy, and the arrival of spring.

School children in Dehradun enthusiastically celebrated the festival of colours, Holi, smearing each other with vibrant hues in a joyful display of festivity.

Against the breathtaking backdrop of the iconic Taj Mahal, a group of girls celebrated Holi on their rooftop in Agra, joyfully smearing each other with colours.

Members of the Muslim Mahila Foundation participated in the festive spirit of Holi by joyfully smearing colours on a woman during a special programme in Varanasi.

Women joyfully smeared colours on each other during a lively Holi Milan programme in New Delhi, celebrating the festival with enthusiasm and warmth.

People in Kullu came together to celebrate Holi with great enthusiasm, smearing vibrant colours on each other in a joyous display of festivity.

Specially-abled children joyfully celebrated Holi at a school in Agripada on Wednesday, embracing the festival of colours with enthusiasm and happiness. Also read: Holi Vibes: 7 Unforgettable movie dialogues to mark festival of colors

Dressed in vibrant traditional attire, women gathered at Jaisingh Ghat in Varanasi on Thursday to celebrate the festival of Holi with colours and joy.

Women danced with joy as they celebrated the festival of colours during a vibrant ‘Holi Milan Samaroh’ at BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's residence in New Delhi on Thursday.

People gathered at a ghat in Varanasi on Thursday to celebrate the eve of Holi with a vibrant mix of music and colours. The air resonated with festive melodies as revellers, covered in bright hues, danced and sang along to traditional Holi songs.

Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel and railway staff at Patna Junction embraced the festive spirit by smearing colours on each other on the eve of Holi on Thursday.

A mother in Tezpur, Sonitpur, was seen carrying her young son on her back while shopping for Holi essentials on Wednesday, showcasing the excitement and preparations ahead of the festival.

Shoppers thronged the bustling Bara Bazar in Kolkata on Wednesday to purchase vibrant colours ahead of the Holi festival.

