How India celebrated Holi; 20 must-see photos from festival of colours

How India celebrated Holi: A vibrant celebration of colours, unity, and tradition, Holi 2025 brought millions together across India in joyous revelry.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Mar 15, 2025, 11:38 AM IST

Image Credit: ANI

Millions of Indians came together to celebrate Holi, the festival of colours, in a grand and joyous manner. Marking the arrival of spring and symbolizing the victory of good over evil, Holi brought people of all ages and backgrounds onto the streets, drenched in vibrant hues of pink, green, yellow, and blue.

article_image2

Image Credit: ANI

The festivities began on the eve of Holi with the lighting of Holika Dahan, a bonfire symbolizing the burning away of evil. Across cities and villages, people gathered around crackling flames, performing rituals that have been followed for centuries. The night set the stage for the spectacular celebrations that unfolded the next morning.

Here's a look at some of the most stunning photos from India's Holi celebrations:


article_image3

Image Credit: ANI

People gathered in large numbers in Prayagraj on Thursday, joyfully smearing vibrant colours on each other in a spirited prelude to the grand Holi celebrations.

article_image4

Image Credit: ANI

Laughter and cheer filled the air as friends, families, and strangers alike engaged in the playful exchange of powdered hues, embracing the festive spirit with enthusiasm and camaraderie.

article_image5

Image Credit: ANI

Students of Patna Women's College came together to celebrate the vibrant festival of Holi, joyfully smearing colours on each other in a spirited display of festivity.

article_image6

Image Credit: ANI

Laughter and excitement filled the air as the young women immersed themselves in the revelry, dancing, singing, and embracing the age-old tradition of playing with colours.

article_image7

Image Credit: ANI

The college campus transformed into a riot of hues, symbolizing the essence of unity, joy, and the arrival of spring.

article_image8

Image Credit: ANI

School children in Dehradun enthusiastically celebrated the festival of colours, Holi, smearing each other with vibrant hues in a joyful display of festivity.

article_image9

Image Credit: ANI

Against the breathtaking backdrop of the iconic Taj Mahal, a group of girls celebrated Holi on their rooftop in Agra, joyfully smearing each other with colours.

article_image10

Image Credit: ANI

Members of the Muslim Mahila Foundation participated in the festive spirit of Holi by joyfully smearing colours on a woman during a special programme in Varanasi.

article_image11

Image Credit: ANI

Women joyfully smeared colours on each other during a lively Holi Milan programme in New Delhi, celebrating the festival with enthusiasm and warmth.

article_image12

Image Credit: ANI

People in Kullu came together to celebrate Holi with great enthusiasm, smearing vibrant colours on each other in a joyous display of festivity.

article_image13

Image Credit: ANI

Specially-abled children joyfully celebrated Holi at a school in Agripada on Wednesday, embracing the festival of colours with enthusiasm and happiness.

article_image14

Image Credit: ANI

Dressed in vibrant traditional attire, women gathered at Jaisingh Ghat in Varanasi on Thursday to celebrate the festival of Holi with colours and joy.

article_image15

Image Credit: ANI

Women danced with joy as they celebrated the festival of colours during a vibrant ‘Holi Milan Samaroh’ at BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's residence in New Delhi on Thursday.

article_image16

Image Credit: ANI

People gathered at a ghat in Varanasi on Thursday to celebrate the eve of Holi with a vibrant mix of music and colours. The air resonated with festive melodies as revellers, covered in bright hues, danced and sang along to traditional Holi songs.

article_image17

Image Credit: ANI

Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel and railway staff at Patna Junction embraced the festive spirit by smearing colours on each other on the eve of Holi on Thursday.

article_image18

Image Credit: ANI

A mother in Tezpur, Sonitpur, was seen carrying her young son on her back while shopping for Holi essentials on Wednesday, showcasing the excitement and preparations ahead of the festival.

article_image19

Image Credit: ANI

Shoppers thronged the bustling Bara Bazar in Kolkata on Wednesday to purchase vibrant colours ahead of the Holi festival.

