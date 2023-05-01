Met Gala 2023: Rihanna pays tribute to Karl Lagerfeld in SEXY short dress; singer all set for the event

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published May 1, 2023, 2:56 PM IST

    Rihanna shows off her baby bump in a short fur gown, and she nails the Met Gala theme early with a homage to Karl Lagerfeld. Take a look at her latest photos 

    The two most pressing issues for everyone in the run-up to the Met Gala on Monday (May 01) are whether Rihanna will go and what she will wear. One cannot blame the internet for asking the same thing, given all of the spectacular outfits she has worn to the Met Ball, from the iconic yellow Guo Pei gown in 2015 to the bedazzling Maison Margiela pope costume in 2018.

    And, like her fans, Rihanna seemed to be looking forward to the start of the first Monday of May celebrations. The Diamonds singer, expecting her second child, was seen out and about in New York City this weekend wearing a fur outfit that was both on-theme and showed off her baby belly. 

    Rihanna's tribute to Karl Lagerfeld
    Rihanna was spotted out and about in New York City over the weekend. The pregnant singer and businesswoman was photographed exiting a restaurant in New York. Rihanna also posted photos of her night out outfit on Instagram with the message, "Not even Monday."

    Rihanna wore a very short dress with eye-catching embellishments from Karl Lagerfeld's Chanel autumn 1994 collection. Netizens adored the outfit and poured their plaudits on the comments area. Serena Williams said, "The Baddest in the Game." Vanessa Hudgens tweeted, "Oh My God." 

    Rihanna flaunted her expanding baby bulge in a fluffy white fake fur outfit from Coperni's stores. The sleeveless dress has a plunging neckline that shows off her décolletage, a figure-hugging shape, and a micro-tiny hem length that shows off her legs. It has a front opening, full-length sleeves, and a short hem. She paired it with Karl Lagerfeld's iconic Chanel cropped faux-fur jacket in black and white.
     

    Rihanna accessorised the look with diamond earrings and rings. The look had a messy hairstyle, blush pink lip colour, beautiful complexion, and feathery brows.
     

    Meanwhile, Rihanna accessorised the look with vintage CC [Chanel] logo eyeglasses, strappy Amina Muaddi heels, and a Benny Andallo bespoke fake fur cap. The covetable '90s Chanel items she wore couldn't have been more Met Gala-ready. This makes us wonder whether she's hinting that she'll be on the famed Met stairs tomorrow!
     

